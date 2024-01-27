Weekend open thread

I’ve heard the word “collusion” bandied about with reckless abandon when it comes to this offseason. It’s odd to think that that is the reason for the slow offseason, but it’s a brainworm that has gotten inside some people’s heads. There have been quite a few pieces written this offseason on a national level discussing the slow offseason, looking for reasons why so many high caliber players are still available, but it really can be boiled down to three things:

Ohtani Yamamoto TV money

Those are the things that held everything up to the point where inactivity became the norm. Nobody, player and team alike, flinched much until they knew what Ohtani was doing. The pitching market didn’t move until Yamamoto found a home. And now that Amazon has thrown Diamond Sports a financial lifeline, teams have more of a sense of whether or not a large source of cashflow will keep its spigot on.

Scott Boras has played a role here as well, but he always does. That shouldn’t surprise anyone. No, collusion between owners is more than likely not even a factor here (never say never...). It’s just one of those years.

Anyway, what are we talking about this weekend?