Rise and Phight: 1/29/2024

A somewhat active weekend for MLB, several free agents agreeing to deals since last we saw each other. A bit surprising that some of the relievers only were able to get one-year deals, but maybe we shouldn’t be.
Still some big names left for teams.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies’ search for bullpen help has led them to a dreaded place, one full of unknowns: “Elsewhere”.
- Some relievers that have interested the Phillies of late? How do Jakob Junis and Phil Maton whet your whistle?
MLB news:
- Joc Pederson is a name to cross off the “desired outfielders” list. He’s headed to Arizona to join <blech> the NL champs.
- David Robertson has decided to join the other champions of baseball, the AL and World Series champs.
- Would MLB ever shorten its season, the desired outcome of Anthony Rendon?
- Colt Keith is the latest to join the “sign a huge extension before you debut in MLB” train, staying with Detroit for at least six years, maybe more.
- Hector Neris is headed to the Cubs, surprisingly only getting a one-year deal from Chicago.
