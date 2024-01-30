Rise and Phight: 1/30/2024

The days of January are dwindling and February is near. As W-2’s come out and we all get depressed over how big a check we’re going to have to write to Uncle Sam, let’s think happier thoughts and dream of the monotony of popping catcher’s mitts and daily updates on PFP.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- A more localized top ten prospects list, this one with a bunch of shortstops that may or may not stay there their careers.
- Jimy Williams, bench coach of the World Series champion Phillies in 2008, passed away at the age of 80.
- The Phillies knew Rhys Hoskins wasn’t going to be a fit for them, so they let him walk to Milwaukee early.
MLB news:
- A trade! Hallelujah! Seattle and Minnesota lined up for a deal that makes sense for both sides.
- Looking for more deals? How about nine trades that are win-win for both sides (one of them ain’t happening anymore.)
- Aaron Hicks is going to Anaheim that is a solid buy-low option.
- Last year’s rookie class was quite exciting, but these four players must fix some issues coming into their second year.
