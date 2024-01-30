 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/30/2024

We’re almost there, almost at the time of catcher’s mitts popping on a daily basis

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The days of January are dwindling and February is near. As W-2’s come out and we all get depressed over how big a check we’re going to have to write to Uncle Sam, let’s think happier thoughts and dream of the monotony of popping catcher’s mitts and daily updates on PFP.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...