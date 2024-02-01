Rise and Phight: 2/1/2024

Listen, whether or not the City Connect jerseys tur. n out to be true (and I’ll bet they are), the truth of it all is that you were going to hate them no matter what they were. Since the set of jerseys have been making their way around the league, people have felt diametrically opposed to the idea of an alternate uniform so different from the base set. The Phillies in particular were always going to be a tough sell since the red pinstripes are iconic and the baby blues are a fan favorite. To add another one just felt unnecessary.
But look at it this way.
They’re an upgrade over the horrendous red tops.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The City Connect jerseys were maybe revealed and the best person to give a take on this is Justin Klugh.
- More prospect interviews from Alex Coffey, this time with one of their big ones in Mick Abel.
MLB news:
- Yup, the reports of the Orioles being sold are true. The Angelos family is going to sell the team for a bit less than $2 billion.
- The Portland group looking to bring baseball to the area is about to purchase a large tract of land for a stadium.
- Oakland is losing the A’s this year to several different places, but the pace of this move is going rather slowly.
- The Padres got a good reliever in Wandy Peralta on a pretty unique four-year contract.
