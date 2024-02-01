Rise and Phight: 2/1/2024

Listen, whether or not the City Connect jerseys tur. n out to be true (and I’ll bet they are), the truth of it all is that you were going to hate them no matter what they were. Since the set of jerseys have been making their way around the league, people have felt diametrically opposed to the idea of an alternate uniform so different from the base set. The Phillies in particular were always going to be a tough sell since the red pinstripes are iconic and the baby blues are a fan favorite. To add another one just felt unnecessary.

But look at it this way.

They’re an upgrade over the horrendous red tops.

On to the links.

