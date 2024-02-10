Weekend open thread

This will be the final weekend until November where something baseball related is not happening on a field. Practices begin in earnest this week and soon enough, we’ll have spring training games to slog through.

Before the Brandon Marsh injury, things were shaping up to be pretty boring for Phillies camp. Most jobs are won, so there’s maybe an outfield job, maybe two bullpen jobs to be won. Now, there might be another depending on how Marsh recovers. It doesn’t sound like anyone from the outside is going to be brought in that will step right into a spot, but again, injuries could happen as it is.

It could get interesting pretty soon.