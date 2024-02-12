Rise and Phight: 2/12/2024

It’s officially baseball season.
With that pesky Super Bowl out of the way, now we can focus on mundane workouts and watching players lug equipment bags around Florida and Arizona. Pretty soon, we’ll be watching pitching matchups of #89 vs. #81 and we’ll be loving it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even with the Brandon Marsh injury, the team doesn’t plan to alter their course they’ve charted for the outfield.
- It might be a day late, but in honor of the Super Bowl, here are 53 thoughts on the Phillies’ team thus far.
MLB news:
- The 2028 Olympics has baseball back and it could be done with MLB stars included.
- Corey Kluber retired, somewhat surprisingly, but he leaves behind a solid career that includes some hardware.
- Thus far, even with so many top tier free agents left available, who has had the biggest and best offseason so far?
- Billy Eppler, currently unemployed, has been banned for the entirety of the 2024 season for fabricating injuries on the Mets’ roster.
