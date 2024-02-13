Rise and Phight: 2/13/2024

The team begins pitchers and catchers working out and it made me think: which pitcher will we see the pictures of with all the front office personnel standing behind him, watching him throw?
To me, that feels like Griff McGarry. He’s the prospect with all the stuff in the world and nary an idea where it’s going. He’s supposedly reworked his mechanics in the past month, so if he’s looking good and can show some kind of improvement, his standing in the organization will trend upwards as well.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Well, with spring training beginning officially tomorrow, you know what time it is? That’s right - it’s roster projection time!
- Matt Winkelman has some ideas about the projection systems, focusing on Brandon Marsh with them.
MLB news:
- The first female to umpire a Major League Baseball game is just a phone call away.
- Jorge Soler has some two-year deals waiting for his signature, but he’s still waiting on that third year to get added.
- The Pirates were busy during the Super Bowl, adding Yasmani Grandal to caddy for their top prospect, Henry Davis.
- Minnesota and Miami liked trading with each other so much, they did it again over the weekend.
