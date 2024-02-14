Rise and Phight: 2/14/2024

We all love each other right now and we’ll continue loving the team this year, right?
Right?
Pitchers and catchers report today, which means we get to see the team in whatever horrid jerseys Fanatics has brought to them. What a story that is. Personally, I cannot imagine that Fanatics just sits idly by and tries to weather this storm of public opinion. Something is going to change.
Right?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here are nine questions that surround the Phillies as the pitchers and catchers report for duty today.
- This is a really good interview with Rob Thomson about the human element of the game and how he manages it.
- An interesting angle on the season. NBC Sports looks at five pitches, not pitchers, to look forward to this season.
MLB news:
- Jorge Soler finally has a home, signing with San Francisco to his desired three-year deal worth about $42 million.
- MLB TV, perhaps the best streaming option for sports that there is, has some new and interesting features coming this season.
- Jenny Cavnar will be the first female play-by-play announcer in history now that the A’s have hired her to the role.
- Color me shocked. Fanatics is making the uniforms this year for MLB and surprise! They’re terrible.
- On the market, Blake Snell remains. The big question is: why?
