Kaleb Ort is kind of interesting in a bottom of the roster kind of way

First of all, let’s be crystal clear about the reason the team moved on Kaleb Ort. Normally when a team make a signing or a waiver claim like this, it’s nothing more than giving someone a look during spring when the team has nothing to lose. He has a minor league option available and that is the most appealing thing about him right now. It’s been the M.O. of this front office when it comes to creating pitching depth out of thin air: find something interesting about someone who has minor league options and bring them in. It’s netted them some arms that have produced (Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte) and allowed them to jettison players that no longer serve much purpose.

Kaleb Ort definitely fits into this category. He throws hard (he averaged 95.8 MPH with his fastball in 2023) and can ride the Northeast Extension a few times this year, so the team is going to give him a high numbered jersey and see what he’s got. Looking back at his 2023 though isn’t for the faint of heart.

Surface numbers? Best not to tell your friends.

Peripheral numbers? Again, silence is sometimes the best option.

But what might the team be seeing when they look under the hood? Sure, the fastball velocity is a great stepping stone, but can there be something else, something the team can latch on and possibly refine to see if they can squeeze a bit of value out of him? Maybe.

Think about what Caleb Cotham, Phillies pitching coach, has gotten most of the organization to do. Throw cutters, right? It was a point of emphasis last year and helped pitchers like Jose Alvarado take a step in their development. If a pitcher has at least dabbled with the pitch and is available, basically for free, like Ort was, chances are the team’s antennae are going to twitch.

Sure enough, Ort dabbled last year. Now, according to Baseball Savant, he dabbled to the tune of thirteen pitches. Thirteen pitches is nothing, surely not enough to get even the least bit excited about. But again, we’re talking about freely available talent. If Ort has shown that he can at least throw it, maybe it is worth taking a spring training look at.

Looking specifically at the pitch, it doesn’t show that much potential if you look at its most basic characteristics. It doesn’t move all that much (0 inches of horizontal movement, 19 inches of vertical movement), but he did throw it really hard (91.4 mph on average). Lower the bar low enough and that would put him in the top 40 pitchers in terms of average cutter velocity out of the 263 different pitchers who threw at least ten of them in 2023.

It’s something!

Ort’s issue last year was that while he was in the majors, he relied way too much on his fastball (71% of the time) when it’s really not all that special outside of it being really fast. We all know that major league hitters can square up any kind of velocity if they’re getting a look at it enough, so when you put a fastball as unspectacular as Ort’s in the zone enough, hitters are going to hit it. And hit it they did, posting a whopping 85.6% zone contact rate. His second most oft used pitch, the slider, well, avert your eyes, friends. Hitters slugged .808 on his slider in 2023, so no metric I can show you other than that would be something we could label as positive.

No, the main reason Ort is even slightly interesting is that he possesses at least the ability to throw a cutter and have that pitch be effective. Were I betting man, I would wager that if Ort were given a fair shake at winning a major league job this spring, he would have instructions from the coaching staff to lower the amount of times he throws his fastball up to the plate while simultaneously upping the cutter usage. He’s already at the point in his career where he’s bouncing around at the bottom of rosters. He’s got nothing to lose by mixing up his pitch usage more than he has been. Maybe he’s just who he is and will serve as chum to the roster churn that happens all year long. At least he does have something in his arsenal he can try one more time before the offers of minor league bus trips become something more permanent in his annual offseason planning.