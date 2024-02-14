5 players I’m most interested in watching in Phillies spring training

You may have heard, Phillies spring training has officially begun!

Pitchers and catchers are reporting to Clearwater for the start of a 2024 campaign filled with World Series hopes and dreams that were crushed each of the last two seasons with one postseason defeat more bitter than the last. After a quiet off-season, the vast majority of the ‘23 Phils are back, aiming at taking another whack at a title they’ve been tantalizingly close to the last two years.

Even though the roster is mostly set, there are a bunch of interesting players to watch. Some of them may have a big impact on the 2024 season, while others could be a factor as early as next year or could be trade chips at the deadline this summer.

Here are the five Phils I’m most looking forward to watching in spring training this year (outside of the obvious, of course).

Johan Rojas

So, apparently Rojas has been hitting the gym this winter.

Johan Rojas has been posting his workout pictures on social media, and his manager think there's a similarity to pics of himself pic.twitter.com/giHgTvh6bB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 19, 2024

Rojas accumulated 149 at-bats with the Phillies after being called up from AAA Lehigh Valley last season and played in 59 games. He was worth 2.5 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. One could and should argue that his offensive numbers (.302/.342/.430 slash line, 111 OPS+) were inflated by an unsustainably-high BABIP of .410. He also had a miserable postseason at the dish, hitting .093 with just three hits and no walks against six strikeouts in 23 PAs.

Even if he’s hitting 9th, he can’t hit like that, no matter how good the glove is. And it is special.

All eyes will be on any changes Rojas made to his swing or approach, because if he’s even just an average MLB hitter, he’s going to be worth 5+ WAR thanks to his defense alone. That’s also why you’re seeing Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the team sitting on their hands in the free agent outfield market.

Mick Abel

The former 15th pick overall of 2020 enters the season as Baseball Prospectus’ No. 36 prospect, at No. 49 for MLB Pipeline and at 64 for Baseball America. Despite an up-and-down season at Reading last year (4.14 ERA in 22 starts, 126/62 K/BB ratio), Abel is a promising prospect and will start the season for the Iron Pigs at LHV.

Thanks to a slew of depth pitching signings over the last week (Spencer Turnbull, Kolby Allard et al.) and a for-the-moment stable starting rotation, the Phillies don’t need Abel to be Major League-ready at this point, but he is the best healthy pitching prospect the team has (Andrew Painter will miss the ‘24 season due to Tommy John surgery), and all eyes will be on how he looks facing big league hitters this spring.

Carlos De La Cruz

The Phils don’t have many, if any, real position player prospects at AAA or AA and, to be fair, De La Cruz isn’t one of them, either. He is 24 and hasn’t played above Reading in his pro career, so there isn’t a lot of faith that the tall slugger can harness his size well enough to hit big league pitching consistently.

All that being said, the dude has some tremendous power and bat speed.

Look at how quick Carlos De La Cruz gets the bat through the zone on this absolute piss missile of a home run … That thing might still be flying North on Route 61 … It’s his 24th of the year for Reading pic.twitter.com/n8HH2P0ysb — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) September 8, 2023

In 129 games (582 PAs) for Reading last season, De La Cruz slugged 24 homers and put up a .259/.344/.454 slash line, seeing his walk-rate jump from 4.9% in AA in ‘22 to 9.3% last season. His strikeout rate remains high (27.5%), however, but even in a hitter’s park, his wRC+ was still well above league average (118).

Before he makes the jump to AAA this year, he should see a TON of playing time in the corner outfield and at first base, getting a long look at a lot of the kind of pitching he’ll likely see at Lehigh Valley. The Phils have had a number of hitters who can mash in the minors and struggle in the big leagues (Dylan Cozens, Darick Hall, Darin Ruff, among others), but perhaps De La Cruz will emerge as that outfield depth bat or deadline trade chip the Phillies will inevitably need this summer.

Griff McGarry

We’ve all been tantalized by the talent of right-handed prospect Griff McGarry over the last year.

Fourth-ranked @Phillies prospect Griff McGarry had himself a NIGHT for the @ReadingFightins:



7 IP (career high)

3 H

0 R

0 BB

10 K (season high) pic.twitter.com/xL3vEbZzlc — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2023

When he’s on his game, he’s one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball. Unfortunately, his command leaves him from time to time and, last August, it kicked him out of the house and left his furniture on the front yard.

Oh no, Griff McGarry pic.twitter.com/cQcXC80mLa — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 16, 2023

For those wondering what the chain of events was.



Walk, HBP, Walk, Walk, Walk, Walk, Walk (New Pitcher) Walk, Strikeout, Walk, Walk, Strikeout, Flyout — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 16, 2023

After that start, the Phils sat McGarry down for the rest of the season. It will be fascinating to see if a reset did the young man well and whether the team still views him as a potential starter or a bullpen piece. We’ll likely get a good sense of all that this spring.

Cristian Pache

What is Cristian Pache? And why doesn’t he have an “h” in his first name? It’s very confusing.

It’s also confusing to know what kind of player the Phils have on their hands with the 25-year-old outfielder. He was awful in his first few plate appearances after being acquired from the Braves, but hit .360 with a homer and three doubles in his first 26 PAs in April. Then he went on the injured list until June where he hit .231 with a .718 OPS in 15 plate appearances. In July he went 4-for-11 with a dinger and two doubles, then finished the season by hitting .114 in September in nine games (42 PAs). He did contribute in the postseason, scoring a couple key runs in their wild card series win against the Marlins.

Pache plays great defense but, like Rojas, the questions regarding their outfield depth will be answered in part of he’s smoking the ball in spring training. A former top-100 prospect, Pache is still very young and could a major contributor if he can stay healthy.

He could also be awful and playing for Lehigh Valley for most of the season. Let’s get to the fake games and find out!

Make sure to catch John, Justin Klugh and Liz Roscher 3x a week on Hittin’ Season! Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, here for Spotify, watch the show by subscribing to the Hittin’ Season YouTube page and/or see highlights of the show!