Retroactive Phillies offseason grades: 2019

After the Phillies collapsed at the end of 2018, it was clear that the team needed to make some major upgrades. Fortunately, the team had an owner who was ready to open his checkbook to make those upgrades.

With both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado available on the free agent market, owner John Middleton made his “stupid money” comment, heavily implying that the team would sign one of them and made some hints that signing both might be an option.

John Middleton's 23 minute interview with @AngeloCataldi is a must listen.



Middleton goes through the timeline of the Harper signing, his "stupid money" comment, Matt Klentak, Harper vs. Machado, and more. #On94WIP ️https://t.co/eng637pyPi — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 5, 2019

While they didn’t go that far, the Phillies did come away with a new face of the franchise, a different MVP winning outfielder to go along with him, as well as an All-Star catcher, and a solid veteran infielder.

The big moves

Signed outfielder Bryce Harper as free agent (13 years).

Signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen as a free agent (Three years).

Signed reliever David Robertson as a free agent (Two years).

Signed pitcher Aaron Nola to a four-year extension.

Traded for catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins for Jorge Alfaro, Sixto Sanchez, Will Stewart, and $250K in international bonus money.

Traded for shortstop Jean Segura, reliever Juan Nicasio, and reliever James Pazos from the Mariners for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford.

How did they do?

There was some debate between which big free agent would be a better fit for the Phillies: Harper or Machado. Machado has certainly been good, and on paper, has been worth more wins above replacement than Harper. But I don’t think there are many people in the Phillies organization regretting the decision to choose Harper. Harper has given the Phillies an MVP season and led them into the World Series with one of the greatest moments in franchise history.

McCutchen suffered an injury early in his first season, and perhaps due to that, never truly lived up to expectations. He had a few good moments and was a good clubhouse presence, but in the end, it felt like the idea of Andrew McCutchen was better than the actual player.

In 2020, it looked like the trade for Realmuto might have been a mistake. He was a pending free agent, and Sixto Sanchez looked poised to become a star. But while Sanchez’s career has been derailed by injuries, Realmuto signed an extension and gave the team great production at catcher. Realmuto may not be the “best catcher in baseball” anymore, but he’s still among the best at the position.

The trade for Segura is harder to judge. They needed to get rid of Carlos Santana so that Rhys Hoskins could move back to first base, but there have been some regrets over losing J.P Crawford. The young shortstop had fallen out of favor with team management but has since developed into an excellent player. That said, Segura gave the Phillies four solid seasons with a healthy share of clutch moments mixed in.

Every clutch hit Jean Segura has had in the postseason has not been in the strike zone. And for that reason, he is the pic.twitter.com/rdTc6LL7g7 — Jonny Heller (@JonnyHeller) November 4, 2022

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much improvement made to the pitching staff. While bringing back Nola was necessary, there were no other upgrades made. Like just about every other reliever general manager Matt Klentak acquired, Robertson proved to be a massive bust. “Handsome Dave” got hurt in April of his first season with the team and spent the remainder of his deal on the Injured List.

Final analysis and grade

It took a few years to pay off, but Harper, Realmuto, and Segura were all key pieces on the 2022 pennant winners, so this ultimately turned out to be a very successful offseason.

However, it wasn’t a complete success because they failed to improve the pitching staff which turned out to be the undoing of the team over the next few seasons. They greatly overestimated the young pitching in the organization (Remember #2 starter Nick Pivetta?) and the failure of Robertson meant the bullpen would once again not be a team strength.

Grade: B+