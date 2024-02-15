Rise and Phight: 2/15/2024

The mitts popped.
The arms swung in circles.
The pitchers and catchers were back and baseball has returned. In the words of Ralph Parker at the end of “A Christmas Story”:
“And all was right with the world....”
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zack Wheeler spoke about extension talks yesterday and how he’s really just looking for what he is due.
- As much as we would like them to, the team cannot throw money at all their problems. This offseason has shown as such.
- Spencer Turnbull signed his contract, which meant the team DFA’ed McKinley Moore. There will be trade interest.
- The new Nike Vapor jerseys have been seen on the Phillies.
MLB news:
- The obstruction rule around the bag will be “strictly enforced” this coming season, according to MLB.
- Oakland has signed another real life pitcher, getting Scott Alexander to cross the Bay Bridge.
- Speaking of Oakland, seems the Athletics are having trouble walking away from $70 million and are looking to extend their lease in the city.
Loading comments...