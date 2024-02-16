David Buchanan vs. James Buchanan: Who ya got?

Earlier this week, the Phillies announced that prodigal starting pitcher David Buchanan has returned to the team on a minor league deal. With Presidents’ Day almost upon us, I thought it only made sense to compare David with a man he shares a surname with; the only president to hail from the state of Pennsylvania: James Buchanan.

Let’s find out which Buchanan is superior!

Road to prominence

James Buchanan followed a rather standard path to the presidency: After serving in the military, he won a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Soon after he moved up to the United States House of Representatives, and next became a Senator. After a stint as Secretary of State, and foreign minister to the United Kingdom, Buchanan was elected President in 1857.

David Buchanan likewise took a standard path to the majors: He was first drafted by the Mets in the sixth round of the 2009 draft but didn’t sign. A year later, the Phillies selected him in the seventh round, and the two sides were able to come to terms. He steadily progressed up the minor league system, spending about a year at each level before making the big leagues in 2014.

Edge: Even

First year

David was a pleasant surprise for the Phillies in his rookie season. Despite not being a highly touted prospect (the Phillies didn’t have many of those back then), he recorded a respectable 3.75 ERA in 20 starts.

David Buchanan has been better than you think http://t.co/c7dP0YCS3y — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) September 10, 2014

James’ reign got off to a bad start. His cabinet appointments attempted to bridge the conflicting interests of a splintering nation, and he was left with a disjointed mess that could barely function.

Edge: David

Rest of his term

David could not sustain the success of his rookie season. He began the season in the rotation but had an unsightly 8.76 ERA at the end of April and was optioned to the minors. He spent the rest of the season bouncing between the majors and minors, and his season never got untracked.

His minor league numbers in 2016 were decent, but the Phillies never deemed him worthy of a callup. He was released after the season.

James is generally regarded as one of the worst presidents in American history. While there may have been no easy answer to the growing crisis caused by slavery in the Southern states, he largely tried to avoid the problem, allowing it to grow even worse.

President James Buchanan: The Worst President Ever? #AmericanHistoryHit @HistoryHit @donwildman



From 1857 to 1861, James Buchanan held the office of President of the United States. It was a pivotal moment in the history of America,... https://t.co/j7fktzisMc — HISTORY PODBLAST (@historypodblast) February 16, 2024

Edge: Even

Foreign policy

James failed domestically but was generally regarded as competent in regard to foreign policy. He enforced the Monroe Doctrine in South America and laid the groundwork for the eventual purchase of Alaska. (There you go, Phrozen!)

After his American career fizzled, David attempted to resurrect his career in Japan. After five decent years with the Yakult Swallows, he moved to Korea where he became a star for the Samsung Lions.

Former Phillies pitcher David Buchanan will not return to South Korea to pitch next season. His stats from 2020 to 2023 in the KBO:



113 GS | 699.2 IP | 3.02 ERA | 695 H | 235 ER | 539 K | 191 BB



He is believed to have a MLB offer with the Reds.pic.twitter.com/GZR550PkNe — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) January 7, 2024

Edge: Even

Inspiration for Marvel Comics character

James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier was named after the former president. As far as I know, no Marvel characters have been named after David.

Never thought I'd have a hyperfixation on this character like ever. But Bucky Barnes is taking over my mind rn. pic.twitter.com/eiqTvatw3Q — TheUnfortunateLemon q!Jaiden stan #12 (@Madoka471) February 16, 2024

Edge: James

State of the team during their time

James was president during the lead up to the Civil War, which is one of the most disastrous periods in American history. David was part of the rotation during the Phillies’ 2014 and 2015 seasons, which is a fairly disastrous period of Phillies history. However, I’m going to say that watching a good team slowly decline is slightly preferable to watching a nation fall apart.

Edge: David

The Winner

David edges out James by a 2-1 score, proving himself the superior Buchanan! Does that mean he’ll be successful if the Phillies need to call on him for rotation depth this season? I’m pretty sure there’s very little correlation, but who knows?

Either way, please have a happy Presidents’ Day!