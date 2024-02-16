Rise and Phight: 2/16/2024

With pitchers and catchers reporting, there are going to be a ton of storylines that will shape both camp now and the season later. One of the bigger ones for me is the fact that Ranger Suarez is already in camp and is healthy. He’s not been able to make the past few camps on time due to a variety of issues (visa, health, etc.), but now that he’s already here, it’ll be interesting to see how he does.

Even though he’s still arbitration eligible for a few more years, he’s entering that point where extensions are considered. As a young(ish) pitcher, the team might be looking to lock him up before a lot of the things that arbitration boards look for start adding up. Are they willing to invest in him long term, or will they look to his spot on the roster as a place where they can backfill with pitchers like Andrew Painter and Mick Abel? Those are questions for down the road, but they’re still something to think about a little more often.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: