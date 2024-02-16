Rise and Phight: 2/16/2024

With pitchers and catchers reporting, there are going to be a ton of storylines that will shape both camp now and the season later. One of the bigger ones for me is the fact that Ranger Suarez is already in camp and is healthy. He’s not been able to make the past few camps on time due to a variety of issues (visa, health, etc.), but now that he’s already here, it’ll be interesting to see how he does.
Even though he’s still arbitration eligible for a few more years, he’s entering that point where extensions are considered. As a young(ish) pitcher, the team might be looking to lock him up before a lot of the things that arbitration boards look for start adding up. Are they willing to invest in him long term, or will they look to his spot on the roster as a place where they can backfill with pitchers like Andrew Painter and Mick Abel? Those are questions for down the road, but they’re still something to think about a little more often.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Charlie Manuel is back where he belongs: around the batting cages.
- Keith Law gave his top twenty Phillies prospects with Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford leading the way.
- Taijuan Walker is feeling great about this upcoming season, speaking to reporters about that and his offseason social media posts.
MLB news:
- Now that all camps are at least seeing pitchers and catchers report, here is one player to watch this spring from each team.
- Rob Manfred is stepping down as commissioner once his contract runs out in 2029.
- Arte Moreno isn’t selling the Angels, which is not a relief for the people who follow the Angels.
- Spring training is about 20 seconds old and already the Orioles are dealing with a rash of injuries.
Loading comments...