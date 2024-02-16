Report: Phillies sign Whit Merrifield to a one-year deal

Kind of figured this one was coming.

Free-agent infielder Whit Merrifield in agreement with Phillies on one-year, $8M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal includes club option for 2025. First: @FoulTerritoryTV. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 16, 2024

Club option valued at $8M. Deal includes bonus and awards package. Can max out at two years, $16.6M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 16, 2024

Many have been clamoring for the team to add another outfielder to the roster, thinking someone like Jake Cave and/or Cristian Pache weren’t enough. They’ve not got their wish.

At first glance, it’s not the worst move in the world. Merrifield can play several positions defensively, so the Swiss army knife usefulness he possesses can help the team with matchups. His high contact approach at the plate will be a salve on a team that already employs a lot of high whiff hitters. He’s still capable of stealing a base when needed, something that has value now with the new rules returning for 2024. It’s a depth move and raises the overall floor of the offense.

Now, for some of the bad news.

Remember where I said he can play multiple defensive positions? The only one we can consider him “good” at defensively is second base as his DRS for the outfield (LF: -4, RF: -1) were both below average. He’s good at second base (+4 DRS), but the Phillies already have a Gold Glove caliber defender in Bryson Stott there.

His high contact approach at the plate? Yeah, it comes at the expense of impacting the baseball when he does hit it. His barrel rate, average exit velocity and hard hit rate are all in the single digit percentiles. That’s a problem.

He’s still fast though.

His signing for the reported $8 million will probably officially take them out of the Jordan Montgomery/Blake Snell sweepstakes, if they were in it at all. Although, you can never count them all the way out.

We’ll have more on this signing later on.