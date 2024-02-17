 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/17/2024

Moves have been made

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

We’re back with weekend links!

Figured with the offseason, there wasn’t a whole lot going on to write about, but hey - the Phillies have given us some things to write about now!

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...