Rise and Phight: 2/17/2024

- Not for nothing, but Alec Bohm won his arbitration case yesterday against the team and will make $4 million in 2024.
- The team is pretty confident that Whit Merrifield will be very good in what is expected to be a part-time role.
- With Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh, the Phillies see a lot of untapped potential.
MLB news:
- If the city of Oakland gives the A’s an extension on their lease, they might jump to the front of the line for an expansion team.
- The Marlins might make a run at signing Tim Anderson to lock down their shortstop position.
- Xander Bogaerts is now a second baseman, which is a logical move for the team.
