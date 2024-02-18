Why do you hate Dylan Covey so much?

Kolby Allard was signed a few weeks ago in order to improve the depth the team was lacking at starting pitcher. Just the other day, Spencer Turnbull was signed to do essentially the same thing. When the team announced both signings, the reactions to both were along the same lines of each other.

Dylan covey and jake cave are right there https://t.co/8BvDi0aCxr — brig ᵕ̈ (@chairmnofthebog) February 7, 2024

It’s amazing that this team did absolutely nothing during the offseason to improve and still have Dylan Covey on the roster. Sad. — DonLaGrecaisafraud (@OverratedBum) February 15, 2024

While Twitter X isn’t a real place, it does serve as a kind of microcosm to the thinking of sports fan in any area. Mention Dylan Covey’s name anywhere on that app and you’ll probably see nine out of ten people angry that he remains on the roster.

My question is: why?

Every team needs a pitcher who can throw mop up innings. It’s beneficial if that pitcher can keep the team relatively in the game, but if not, the very least he needs to be able to is soak up innings other, more trustworthy pitcher would otherwise need to pitch. Did Covey do that?

First of all, without looking - how many game did Covey actually appear in with the Phillies in 2023?

.

.

.

If you guessed less than 30, you win! He appeared in only 28 games, throwing only 39 innings for the team. When he was on the mound, he wasn’t all that bad. A 3.69 ERA with a 4.26 FIP that tells us it wasn’t all fluky. He allowed 20 runs in those 39 innings, but seven of them came in a 2⁄ 3 inning start in Atlanta in April. That means if you take out that appearance, he gave up only thirteen runs the entire 38 1⁄ 3 innings he pitched for the team. That works out to a 2.11 ERA in those innings.

That’s actually really good for the role he played on the team.

Some of that is the result of pitching in games where the outcome was already decided. The average leverage index for all of his games is 0.58, so he’s in about the lowest of low pressure...but someone has to soak up those innings.

It makes me wonder why actually people don’t like him.

Does it have to do with a desire to upgrade his spot with someone better than he is? Look around the free agent market right now and there won’t be a lot of options that will come to the team and accept the role Covey is expected to play. While he probably wishes his role were expanded to include more important appearances, he’s also likely had it communicated to him what the team expects him to do.

Does it have to do with a perceived lack of talent? The stuff he is working with is not Earth shattering, that I will grant. Any scan down his Baseball Savant page will not make you wish that he was getting those higher leverage situations, but the team also recognized that maybe he wasn’t using his stuff the best way and changed his pitch mix.

It’s almost like you can see that when hitters were starting to pound certain pitches, he went away from leaning on that pitch and changed his usage.

When you’re at the bottom of the totem pole and hanging on to a roster spot for dear life, you make these kinds of in season adjustments.

Listen, I’m not going to convince anyone that Covey is a good pitcher. I’m not even convinced he’s all that good a pitcher. But he does serve a purpose. If the team finds someone to fill that purpose who they deem to be a bit better, they’ll move on from Covey. The fact that they brought him back another season meant they saw some things in him they liked. Maybe we should start to find some things we can like in him as well.

At least until he’s released for someone else.