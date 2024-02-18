 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/18/2024

Next week, we’ll be watching games.

By Ethan Witte
Hey, at this point next week, we’ll probably be watching spring training games.

Can’t wait.

Off topic, did anyone watch that NBA Skills challenge last night where the floor changed colors? My retinas are still recovering from that monstrosity last night. The floor for the 3 point contest was a fluorescent green that was offensive to the senses.

On to the links.

