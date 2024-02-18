Rise and Phight: 2/18/2024

Hey, at this point next week, we’ll probably be watching spring training games.
Can’t wait.
Off topic, did anyone watch that NBA Skills challenge last night where the floor changed colors? My retinas are still recovering from that monstrosity last night. The floor for the 3 point contest was a fluorescent green that was offensive to the senses.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Among those in the clubhouse, Matt Strahm feels that Whit Merrifield will be a good fit for the Phillies.
- On today’s version of “who else did the Phillies sign?” here comes David Dahl!
- Heading into his arbitration hearing, Alec Bohm was ready to go and defend his numbers so far.
MLB news:
- The jerseys are continuing to be the talk of league around the camp and almost none of it is positive.
- Alek Manoah is putting 2023 behind him as he prepares to get his status back among the best young pitchers in the game.
- So far, the Mets and Pete Alonso have not talked about an extension, but there is hope one gets done.
