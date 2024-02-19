2024 Phillies season preview

The 2024 season is almost here.

2022 brought the city and its fans an unexpected run at a World Series title. Ultimately ending in a loss, the feeling around the team was still one of expectation that this would be the “new norm,” that chasing titles was going to be something the people should expect. 2023 saw the team once again making a deep playoff run, knocking off the Goliath of the season that resided in Atlanta...only to be dispatched by David from Arizona.

It’s left a bad taste in the mouths of many. People watching the team are unhappy with how it ended and are thirsting for another crack at the playoffs. The team might have deeper anger about how things ended, vowing that last year was a fluke and that a chance at a parade is actually in front of them, not in the rearview mirror.

With that in mind, we here at The Good Phight have plenty of things ready to go in previewing the 2024 season. We’ll look at each position on the field, who the players we expect to breakout are, the prospects coming up in the wings and how we think the season will play out. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the team, so check back here for all the work we have planned.