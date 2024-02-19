2024 season preview: The State of the Position - Catcher

Players in camp: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs, Rafael Marchan, Aramis Garcia, Cody Roberts

Expected to make the roster: Realmuto, Stubbs

The catcher position is much like the approach the Phillies took this off-season. They’re banking on continuity that’s mostly led them to back-to-back NLCS appearances.

They’re banking on JT Realmuto having at least one more season where he’s one of the best catchers in baseball. They’re banking on Garrett Stubbs being the perfect locker room presence, the perfect blend of energy for the young players, and light-hearted baseball humor for the vets.

There are potential holes in this plan. Realmuto turns 33 in March, a significant age for most catchers and there have been some signs of slowing down.

He’s as good as anyone defensively behind the plate but he went from a league-average framer in 2022 to one of the worst in baseball with -14 Catcher Framing Runs. His OPS+ dropped 24% and he faced a significant drop in production against four-seam fastballs.

He’s also been one of the most durable catchers in the game and is getting older. Stubbs might have to play more because of that and had the second-worst OPS+ among Phillies hitters with at least 100 plate appearances.

Rafael Marchán is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster and put together an ok AAA season on the surface with a .831 OPS. However, that probably doesn’t make him as good of a hitter as you realize.

It’s the same environment that had Jake Cave hit like Ted Williams along with guys like Darick Hall, and Kody Clemens have OPSs over .900. Is it bad? No, but it’s important to remember the context.

Yet with all of the negatives, it’s not hard to feel good about the position. We know how good Realmuto has been in the past and they won’t need as much from him as before. Stubbs is the ultimate vibes guy and Marchán shouldn’t need to play much.

From a long-term standpoint, Realmuto has two years left on his current contract. He’s won two gold gloves here, made two all-star teams, two silver slugger awards, and a seventh-place MVP finish in 2022. He will go down as the greatest catcher in Phillies history.

Stubbs and Marchán futures are less guaranteed. At least for this upcoming year, Stubbs will backup JT in the Majors, and Marchán will occupy AAA. Marchán is on his fourth and final minor league option however and will need a real decision from the organization next season.