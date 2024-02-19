 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/19/2024

Happy President’s Day! Go hit up a sale.

By Ethan Witte
We’re starting our season preview coverage today with a look at the catcher’s position. Each week, we’ll focus in on a specific part of the roster - catchers, infielders, outfielders, starters and relievers - that will take you up the beginning of the season. We’ll look at the state of each position as it is now, a player to focus in a little more closely, one prospect to watch, what the best case scenario is for each position and make some guesses how this season will fare.

It’s going to be a fun ride, so check back daily to see what it is we’re coming up with.

