Rise and Phight: 2/19/2024

We’re starting our season preview coverage today with a look at the catcher’s position. Each week, we’ll focus in on a specific part of the roster - catchers, infielders, outfielders, starters and relievers - that will take you up the beginning of the season. We’ll look at the state of each position as it is now, a player to focus in a little more closely, one prospect to watch, what the best case scenario is for each position and make some guesses how this season will fare.
It’s going to be a fun ride, so check back daily to see what it is we’re coming up with.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper has accepted his new role as team first baseman, but still wants his long LONG term deal.
- Ricardo Pinto, come on down! You’re the next contestant on “Which former Phillies is the team going to sign to a spring invite?”
- Bryson Stott is known for his long at-bats. Now, he’s working on being known for just that.
MLB news:
- The Orioles added a bit of bullpen depth, snagging Matt Krook from the Orioles for cash.
- The Royals also added to their bullpen, acquiring John Schreiber from the Red Sox. It’s all part of their plan to win the AL Central.
- Rob Manfred has five years to shape his legacy within the game he’s been in charge of.
Loading comments...