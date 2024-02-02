Rise and Phight: 2/2/2024

Yes yes, we all are going to see that rodent today decided our meteorological fate. God bless the group of people who get up early to see that. We should actually have more animals deciding things for us.
Can’t figure out where to go? Hold your cat up near a lamp. If it see it’s shadow, boom - it’s an Applebee’s night.
Trying to find the perfect tie? Throw a goldfish in the air. If it sees it’s shadow, you looking at the blue, my friend.
We need baseball back.
Phillies news:
- A look at what the Phillies have available this year for depth beyond who is on the 26-man roster.
- Another list of top Phillies prospects. You’ll never guess who is atop this list.
MLB news:
- The trade that has made the most sense all offseason has finally been completed, Corbin Burnes headed to Baltimore in a steal by the Orioles.
- Speaking of the Orioles, here’s some more about the looming sale of the franchise away from the Angelos family.
- The Mets are reportedly adding another reliever to their mix, Jake Diekman deciding to pitch camp in Queens.
