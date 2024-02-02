Rise and Phight: 2/2/2024

Yes yes, we all are going to see that rodent today decided our meteorological fate. God bless the group of people who get up early to see that. We should actually have more animals deciding things for us.

Can’t figure out where to go? Hold your cat up near a lamp. If it see it’s shadow, boom - it’s an Applebee’s night.

Trying to find the perfect tie? Throw a goldfish in the air. If it sees it’s shadow, you looking at the blue, my friend.

We need baseball back.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: