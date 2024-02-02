 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/2/2024

Who cares about that groundhog?

By Ethan Witte
Farm Show 2019 Enterprise Famous groundhog Punxatawney Phil visited the PCN booth today at the farm show. While groundhogs are not farming friendly he was a big hit and drew quite a crowd. Photo by Susan L. Angstadt 1/8/2019 Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Yes yes, we all are going to see that rodent today decided our meteorological fate. God bless the group of people who get up early to see that. We should actually have more animals deciding things for us.

Can’t figure out where to go? Hold your cat up near a lamp. If it see it’s shadow, boom - it’s an Applebee’s night.

Trying to find the perfect tie? Throw a goldfish in the air. If it sees it’s shadow, you looking at the blue, my friend.

We need baseball back.

On to the links.

