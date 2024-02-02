ESPN puts two Phillies on their top 100 prospect list

Prospect list season is just about wrapping up and we finally got the top 100 list from one of the industry’s standard bearers.

Not that all of the other ones aren’t at the top of the field too. There are just some publications that we look to when it comes to projecting prospects thanks to their usual accuracy in doing so.

Kiley McDaniel has Andrew Painter (#16) and Mick Abel (#78) among his top 100. Of Painter, McDaniel writes:

He has rare ability, with a true ace upside, was on the fastrack before his elbow issue and we’ve seen literal aces like Jacob deGrom, Stephen Strasburg and Jose Fernandez bounce right back from this surgery. Expectations are that Painter might indeed do that as well, but there are still a number of ifs that we should have some answers to by the end of the 2024 season.

That’s pretty glowing and optimistic about Painter. Please get better soon, Andrew. Of Abel, McDaniel writes:

It could click at any point and he could be near the top of this list like teammate Andrew Painter, but the current en vogue way to find a front-line starter is to manufacture the stuff since command is harder to teach so Abel is more of a fit for traditional-minded scouts rather than the new age of evaluators.

Nothing we haven’t really heard before about Mick, so there’s still a lot of optimism there that he can take a step forward this upcoming season.