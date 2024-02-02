TGP writer interview: Phrozen

Here’s another chance to learn a bit more about one of our fine writers here at The Good Phight. You’ve already heard from all the Americans, so this time, we’ll learn what Phrozen, our resident Alaskan has to say about the Fightins.

When and how did you start writing at TGP?

2009. Then- “Supreme Blog Lord” Whole Camels liked some fanposts I’d written for the site and brought me in. I think he mostly wanted help covering west coast night games, which time zones made easy for me.

Favorite Phillies moment since you’ve been here?

Roy Halladay’s playoff no-hitter.

Favorite writer - past or present - at TGP?

Too many to pick. What sets TGP apart is the wide arc of coverage from “just the facts, ma’am” to irreverent nonsense, the latter of which this place has always done well. I’d say a tie between Justin Klugh and Wet Luzinski.

Have you ever been too drunk to fish?

Probably

What Major League player never played for the Phillies, but it felt like he should have?

Randy Johnson would have been an absolute perfect fit on the 1993 Phillies.

Who is the greatest racehorse of all time?

Potoooooooo (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potoooooooo)

Best YouTube clip of all time?

How rare is it to find a fellow Phillies fan in Alaska?

Oh gosh, pretty rare. But there is a die-hard Eagles fan living a quarter mile or so away. I’ve come across other Philly fans in some odd places up here, including Nome and Prudhoe Bay, also. The Seattle and San Francisco teams are by far the common currency here, though.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Even though I don’t contribute much these days, I am grateful to be a part of the best community of Phillies fans online.