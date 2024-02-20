2024 season preview: Garrett Stubbs needs to be better with the bat

When I first bought a house with my then fiancée (now wife), one of the pieces of advice we were given about the house was to buy a really good vacuum. As anyone who has had females in a house can attest, there is hair everywhere, all the time. Pair that idea with the desire to adopt a dog (we did), along with the wish to have children (the constant lack of funds in my bank account says we did) and there would be an accumulation of things to vacuum up.

So, we bought a good vacuum.

Or so we thought.

The constant clogging, the maintenance needed and the machine became something we looked at as being in need of an upgrade. Still, it did its job just well enough that it wasn’t worth the effort to read reviews of other “better” vacuums, so we decided to keep running the same vacuum over and over again until it was simply time to upgrade. We were left with no choice. The vacuum we bought to perform a certain job simply needed to be replaced by a better option.

I reference this story as it reminds me of the Phillies and Garrett Stubbs. Every team needs a backup catcher. No matter how good their starter is behind the plate - Adley Rutschman, J.T. Realmuto, whoever - it’s criminal to expect his production to hold up over 150 games, the same rate a regular at say third or first base might play. There has to be an option to help carry the load. That option at catcher would ideally be someone who is proficient both at the plate and behind it, but if that were the case, he’d be a starter. So, the options are likely to focus on either a catcher who is very good at the defensive side of things or someone who is particularly adept at hitting on a limited basis.

For the past few years, Stubbs has made his bones as being “the Sunday guy.” He had a very solid 2022 in which he hit .264/.350/.462 (129 wRC+) over 121 plate appearances, but last season, he cratered. His wRC+ dropped by nearly 70 points and his defense, never something he was known for, contributed to calls for his being replaced once the season was over. The team, in keeping with the “run it back” theme of the offseason, elected to bring him in back on a cheap one-year deal where he’ll once again cede most of the playing time to Realmuto.

On a roster like the Phillies, it’s not that big of a deal. Stubbs isn’t going to play much, so whatever time he does play, it shouldn’t be season changing. However, the team has said each season for the past few seasons that they’d like to lessen the load on Realmuto during the season. Doing so would put the onus on Stubbs to show that last season was more of an aberration than what is to be expected. Were he to swing a hot bat while taking advantage of the time he’s given, the team would probably think more often about giving Realmuto more time off his feet than the lip service they give the idea early in the season.

Since he receives so few plate appearances in a season, his performance is always going to be volatile. It’s so difficult to be a reserve and keep some kind of rhythm, but to add catching duties and all that it entails to that chase for timing has to be one of the hardest jobs in the game. Stubbs having a better season isn’t a dealbreaker with the team (unless, of course, Realmuto misses a large chunk of time). It would really just help deepen the bench and allow more flexibility to Rob Thomson.

If not, the team is probably going to have to look elsewhere for 2025.