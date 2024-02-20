Rise and Phight: 2/20/2024

The whole gang is in camp and things are being worked on. The big story yesterday was Whit Merrifield’s arrival in camp and talking to him about what he can bring to the team. Nothing really earth shattering there; just player speak about adding a veteran.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Dave Dombrowski continues to hope that the Phillies and Zack Wheeler are able to come to an agreement on an extension.
- Merrifield is here in Philadelphia, turning down a starting job in Washington, to do something he hasn’t done in his career - win.
- Not much has changed in Philadelphia. According to them, that’s a good thing.
MLB news:
- The Yankees might have an offer out to Blake Snell, but the Giants still think they have a shot at him.
- The Cubs are feeling good about themselves despite largely sitting out the big name free agent market (so far).
- Theo Epstein might be a hot name as the next commissioner, but he’s not the favorite to get the job thus far.
- Liam Hendriks is going to rehab his surgically repaired elbow in Boston, signing a two-year deal with the Red Sox.
