Phillies’ pursuit of Yamamoto shows they want to be serious about Japan

One cannot say the Phillies do not spend money. Over the last few years, owner John Middleton has shown a willingness to open the wallet and dole out big money to free agents to come play in Philadelphia. It has been that willingness to spend that has opened this current World Series window for the Phils, and that willingness will likely prop that window open for the foreseeable future.

A frustrating aspect of the Phillies, however, has been their perceived lack of interest in signing Japanese players. At no point over the last 20 years have they displayed a true desire to get involved in the higher-end imports from the Far East, despite the success of players like Ichiro, Ohtani and others. It feels as though they’ve been skipping rocks past this pool of talent.

It appears they’re done with that.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber reported Tuesday that it was the Phillies, not the Dodgers, Yankees, or anyone else, who made the highest bid for 25-year-old starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto this winter.

“...After meeting for three hours Dec. 14 with Yamamoto and his agents, and making a presentation that featured a video appearance by Bryce Harper, the Phillies offered more money than any team, according to multiple industry sources. That includes the Dodgers, who won the Yamamoto auction with a 12-year, $325 million bid that stands as the largest guarantee for any pitcher ever.”

It had been previously reported the Phils made a significant offer to Yamamoto, over $300 million, but it wasn’t until now that it was made known Middleton’s offer was the highest on the table. And while it’s unfortunate Yamamoto had set his camp for the Yankees or Dodgers before the process ever began, it is exceedingly encouraging that, for the first time ever, the Phillies were willing to back up the Brinks truck for a Japanese superstar.

This is really good news, and one can’t help but think this won’t put them in an even better position to compete for the next great player(s) from Japan. Word has undoubtedly gotten out in Japanese circles that the Phils made the highest offer, and given their ascension as one of the premier teams in baseball, playing spine-tingling baseball the last two Octobers in front of a national audience and a rabid Citizens Bank crowd, one can’t help but think Philadelphia will be on the radar of the next great Japanese talent, whoever that may be.

One also must credit the Phils for not whining and complaining about Yamamoto choosing another team, and it’s to their credit they didn’t come out afterwards and try to convince the fanbase they had outbid the other teams. Fans know the Phillies are trying, and the fact they were in at all was a complete surprise.

The Phillies have mistakenly ignored the Japanese market for too long, but it’s clear that is now changing. The team is deploying additional scouts to the country, and one can only assume they will be major players for future Japanese stars that are made available down the road.