2024 season preview: It’s time to learn more about Eduardo Tait

2023 stats (two levels of Phillies DSL): 165 PA, .333/.400/.517, 3 HR, 36 RBI, 18.7 K%, 7.2 BB%

2024 prospect rankings

Fangraphs: 6th

Baseball Prospectus: 10th

Baseball America: 9th

MLB Pipeline: none at time of publication

Prior to all of the prospect rankings coming out, I’ll admit - I hadn’t heard of Eduardo Tait. The big names like Painter, Abel and Crawford are all the ones that are more well known thanks to their high draft pick status, meaning even casual fans know who they are (and what they’re perceived trade value is). Someone like Tait is known to a relatively select few, the ones who follow the international free agent signing period. We call them “the sickos.” After going over the reports on him that have been written, maybe it’s time to learn a little more about him.

The biggest thing is his age. He’ll play this season at age 17 and will likely remain in one of the short season leagues for the foreseeable future while the team observes and makes their recommendations for the next step in his development. It’s his age, though, that also has people talking.

From Fangraphs’ report on him:

He’s chase-prone, which hasn’t yet had a meaningful impact on his ability to make contact but might as Tait faces more advanced pitching. He also has lots to work on defensively, right on down to the way he crouches, but that’s typical of a catcher this age. Tait’s plus lefty bat speed and overt big league physicality give him the ceiling of a power-hitting primary catcher. There is hit tool risk stemming from his immature feel for the zone and tendency to swing underneath fastballs in the up-and-away part of the zone, but Tait has viable big league strength right now, at age 17, which I can’t say for any other teenage hitter in the org.

Not going to lie, that kind of a report for a player that is only 17 is tantalizing. Matt Winkelman backs that up with this report:

The bat is the special thing for him. He hit the ball hard all year, and while he probably can get the ball in the air a bit more, he mostly hit laser line drives. His swing is fairly simple, with great bat speed and good bat control. His approach at the plate is inconsistent, and he will show some patience in one plate appearance and then hack a bit more in the next. He swung and missed a bit in the zone because of this as well...The lack of age and experience is evident on defense. He looks stiff and mechanical at times, particularly in how he receives and frames. He has a strong arm, and he controlled the running game. He should improve with repetition, but he doesn’t have a feel for the position that stands out for his level. There is a chance that his bat outpaces his glove and the Phillies have to leave him at certain levels for the glove to catch up.

It’s a solid write up for a player that is a while away.

Now, the question is, why talk about a player that is so far away when Rafael Marchan is right there?

At this point, which one is going to excite you more - the prospect who has a lot of upside, or the prospect that might top out as the backup catcher, even if the team will not commit to him even as that right now? Personally, I’d rather dream on Tait than hope Marchan can beat out Garrett Stubbs in 2025.

For now, let us dream on what Tait might give the team in a few years...or as part of a possible trade package this summer. After all, as Alex Coffey reports:

At least three teams have approached the Phillies about packaging Tait and [Bryan] Rincon in trades, but the Phillies haven’t budged.

Looking at what various people are writing about Tait in their evaluations, it’s no surprise. He’s one we should be tracking often this summer.