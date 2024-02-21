Rise and Phight: 2/21/2024

I think we have the picture of spring training so far.
Wheeler vs Harper draws a crowd pic.twitter.com/49u7xHhcxf— John Foley (@2008Philz) February 20, 2024
I wish I knew what the result of this picture was.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Fangraphs took a look at the Phillies signing Whit Merrifield and what it means to the overall roster.
- Baseball Prospectus previewed the Phillies and found they’re leading in FAR (Fun Above Replacement).
- J.T. Realmuto is in just as good a shape as ever. He credits a lot of people with helping him try to defy the age curve.
- More than just being great, Aaron Nola wants to win a title here in Philadelphia.
MLB news:
- Tampa Bay and Oakland (seemingly) have their stadiums sorted out, so next up for MLB: expansion.
- Anthony Rendon made some waves the other day, huh?
- The leadoff prototype of the early days of baseball is dead. Long live the beefy, powerful home run hitting leadoff hitter.
- The player’s union is now getting involved in the uniform issues the players have.
