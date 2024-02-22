Rise and Phight: 2/22/2024

I know we’re not supposed to like ownership groups since they control all of the money in the game, but sometimes, I’m thankful for John Middleton. You hear all of the stories about penny pinching owners in other cities and it makes you somewhat sigh with relief that Middleton hasn’t been as stingy with his money as other owners. There are limits, of course, but still it’s a good thing that he hasn’t pumped he brakes much since he became the control person of the team.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- J.T. Realmuto had a hole in his swing that he needed to figure out how to fix. So he went into the hitting lab of the Phillies.
- Griff McGarry has a new windup. He’s going to need to repeat it consistently if he wants to make it to Philadelphia.
- John Middleton is saving money for when they’re going to need it <why not now, John?>
MLB news:
- The Pirates are cheap, have mixed messages being spread in the system and have struggled to develop players? Color me surprised.
- Eric Hosmer has retired from the game at age 34. His dash for home to effectively kill the Mets in the 2015 World Series is a great memory.
- Are there any teams that will actually pay up for Scott Boras’ remaining free agents?
