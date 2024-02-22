Outrage Need Not Apply

When Bryce Harper signed his 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019 it was the largest in Major League Baseball history. Just a few years later, it’s now the seventh-highest contract and Harper is possibly looking to add to it — and why not? He’s already been worth every penny he’s made in the first five seasons of his Phillies contract, and then some.

The Health Concern: Harper hasn’t had a fully healthy season since 2021

The time Harper missed in 2022 and 2023 was a result of two incidents. The first was a broken thumb that required surgery and the second was his UCL injury that resulted in Tommy John over the 2022-23 offseason.

Broken hands and fingers in baseball are mostly unavoidable, freak accidents. There’s nothing more Harper can do to reduce his risk of a similar incident than he’s already doing.

The Tommy John is a more significant concern, but even that isn’t a reason to rule out a possible extension. It took just 160 days after his surgery (November 23, 2022) for him to return to the Phillies lineup (May 2, 2023), the fastest return on record for a major league player. He then played the remainder of the 2023 regular season and the postseason with no setbacks or issues. Perhaps this would have a bigger impact on his longevity potential if he was a pitcher or intended to remain in the outfield where his arm would be tested more often, but as a first baseman or designated hitter, there’s no evidence to suggest he will have any further elbow issues stemming from this incident.

Furthermore, Harper’s absurdly fast return from Tommy John actually works in his favor. Injuries are always going to happen in professional sports, the question is how well and fast an athlete heals and returns. Harper so far hasn’t shown any signs of his ability to return from injury being an issue — in fact, quite the opposite.

The Age Concern: An extension would see Harper’s tenure into his 40s

This would be a bigger concern if Harper wasn’t making the switch to first base full-time and if the designated hitter hadn’t come to the National League in 2022. First base is notoriously one of the easiest fielding positions on the body, and with the DH option there’s no reason to expect Harper to suddenly become so unusable once he crosses that age threshold. Some of the greatest first basemen in recent years like Albert Pujols, Joey Votto and Miguel Cabrera have been outstanding into their late 30s and early 40s.

The Price Tag Concern: He’s already making so much

Bryce Harper currently has the 23rd highest AAV in MLB at $25.4 million. He’s certainly far higher than the 23rd best player in the league, so why shouldn’t he be paid as such?

In his five seasons with the Phillies (two shortened by injury) he’s already collected an MVP, and All Star nomination, and two Silver Sluggers. Also, let’s not ignore the fact that he was 12th in NL MVP voting in 2023 despite missing the first two months of the season. Had he completed a fully healthy season, it’s likely he would have been in the top-5 of voting, if not a finalist.

John Middleton himself has even said that he believes that Bryce is underpaid, and who are any of us to argue with the team’s principal owner?

Plus, Harper’s presence alone puts fans in seats, significantly raises merchandise sales, and encourages television viewership. How many people in the Philadelphia area, when asked who their favorite baseball player is, say Bryce Harper? Superstar quality like his only comes around a couple times in a generation, and to deny that he deserves to reap the rewards of his status would be an insult.

The Luxury Tax Concern: How would the Phillies afford other players if Harper makes more?

The luxury tax is without a doubt a consideration especially for the next few years, but the window of opportunity to win at least one World Series is currently open. If the Phillies’ ownership is serious about contending, they’ll either find a way to work around the tax or agree to pass it, consequences be damned. Allotting a couple extra million per year to their best player isn’t going to keep them from re-signing Wheeler and Schwarber, or pursuing other free agents if that’s what they really want to do.

The Ego Concern: Is Harper more important than everyone else?

Yes.

The Ego Concern: Is he really?

Bryce Harper is one of the linchpins for this lineup. He’s a fire-starter, a leader, and a difference maker. When Bryce goes, so do the Phillies. Especially in the postseason, where it matters the most.

He’s also been a major factor in building the team around him. He was instrumental in bringing in Trea Turner and re-signing JT Realmuto, and he’s acted as a mentor to the younger players like Bryson Stott. He’s even thrown around his weight attempting to recruit Mike Trout and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, though those attempts failed.

And while he eventually signed with Boston, don’t forget that Masataka Yoshida is a huge fan of Harper and reportedly wanted to play for the Phillies. As an era of young players worldwide who grew up idolizing Harper like Yoshida start to become available, the chance to play with him on a team in a championship window is too alluring to ignore.

So, yes. Harper is more important than anyone else on the current roster.

The Postseason Concern: 2023 NLCS Collapse

The ending of the Phillies’ 2023 season still hurts for everyone. Harper went 0-for-7 with one walk and three strikeouts in the final two games, which is not what we’ve come to expect from him. If you’re only looking in a vacuum, it may seem like an absurd time to ask for a raise when that was his most recent performance.

However... Harper was far from the only player to blame in that collapse. The rest of the team’s other highest-billed stars (Schwarber, Turner, Castellanos, and Realmuto) were just as much to blame, combining for 3 hits in 29 at bats in games 6 and 7. Not to mention the bullpen, which blew leads in games 3 and 4, and Nola who gave up 4 runs in a crucial game 6.

Also, give Arizona’s pitching staff the credit they deserve. After a brutal 10-0 loss in game 2, they made changes to their approach and shut down the Phillies’ lineup in a way only the Astros have been able to do in the past two postseasons. The Phillies hurt themselves, but they were also outplayed by the Diamondbacks. It sucks, but it’s the truth. To rest the collapse on Harper’s shoulders alone, or even primarily, would be vastly unfair.

It’s not like Harper hasn’t already proven he’s a big-time star who can come up clutch in the most important playoff games.

Outrage Need Not Apply

Put your pitchforks away for now because it’s highly unlikely Bryce Harper and the Phillies will even have serious discussions about an extension within the next year. Harper isn’t holding the Phillies hostage like Manny Machado did to the Padres last year. He’s not making threats or even requesting an extension at this time — he’s simply expressed a desire to extend his career in Philadelphia. For a sports city that’s notorious for being tough on its athletes, we should be happy that someone like Bryce Harper is so outspoken about his love for the city and desire to play here for the rest of his career.

Harper has already out-performed his current contract and is in a position to lead the Phillies from the front for the foreseeable future. While management may not be truly considering it at this point in time, it’s not an unreasonable request to ask them to just keep an extension in mind.