Unproductive drafts of the past are causing the roster decisions of today

Roster building in baseball is a multifaceted thing. There is no one right or wrong way to do it. Hardcore believers in stretching the value of a dollar might prefer to have a completely homegrown team that is supplemented only by a smattering of players from outside the organization. Others might tend to lean more towards star hunting on the free agency market, arming themselves with just enough players from the farm system to maintain at least some semblance of balance on the final payroll sheet. The best teams are able to maintain that golden balance of having a player development system that churns out 2-3 WAR players, maybe even something more, that allows the front office to take on larger contracts for only the best of the best free agents.

The Whit Merrifield signing for the Phillies has brought some sharp debate among those in the fanbase. There are groups of people on both sides of the signing: those that see it as an unwise usage of financial resources while others applaud the team for keeping spending on a player that could plug different holes in the roster. What the signing does do to a certain degree is expose the failures that the Phillies have had as an organization in drafting and developing players that can help provide cheap, role playing aid to the initial roster that possesses so many stars already.

It is pretty hard to grade a team’s draft haul right away. Having report cards for a team’s draft might be useful in a league like the NFL or the NBA since the contributions a drafted player might make will be immediate. In baseball, there is a slow burn and many of the offshoots of the transactions of those drafted players make it hard to give something of a definitive grade. Thinking back to 2006 when the Phillies drafted Kyle Drabek, the fact that he didn’t turn into much of anything at the big league level makes that draft choice something of a failure....but his inclusion in the 2009 trade that brought Roy Halladay to Philadelphia can be considered something of a win. There is also the consideration that any player that makes the major leagues at all from their draft position, whether that be in the first round or the tenth, should be considered a win.

The biggest thing about judging drafts, though, is time. You need to be far enough away from a certain draft class to be able to discern whether or not that draft class can be considered to have run afoul of overall team building philosophy. It can also be helpful when a regime change has occurred, but that isn’t necessary. If we follow these two things, we can now find that the Phillies’ amateur drafts of 2015-2018 have been bad enough, they’re still causing issues with the Phillies of today.

If you had to guess, how much WAR do you think the draft classes have accumulated in the major leagues during that 2015-2018 time period? Any player drafted by the Phillies, whether they signed or not, what do you think that number is?

Would have guessed the number is in the single digits?

Phillies’ draft classes, 2014-18, by bWAR Year Total bWAR Notable players Year Total bWAR Notable players 2014 42.1 Aaron Nola (31.7), Rhys Hoskins (11.1), Brandon Leibrandt (0.2) 2015 1.8 Cornelius Randolph (0.0), Scott Kingery (0.5), Bailey Falter (0.8), Tyler Gilbert (0.8) 2016 3.3 Cole Irvin (3.3), Mickey Moniak (0.8), Jojo Romero (0.0), Darick Hall (-0.3) 2017 1.9 Adam Haseley (1.4), Spencer Howard (-2.2), Connor Seabold (-2.2), Connor Brogdon (2.4) 2018 2.6 Alec Bohm (0.8), Matt Vierling (1.2), James McArthur (0.1), Logan O'Hoppe (0.5)

(I put 2014 in here for just a frame of reference as to how good getting even a single draft choice right can affect the overall number a team has accumulated.)

By this point, even the youngest of high schoolers in any of these drafts would have at least sniffed the major leagues. They need not be stars, per se, but as bench pieces, back end starters or quality relief arms, they could have provided a useful service to team building. The fact that this is all the Phillies’ draftees from that time period have been able to produce is one of the major reasons they have had to spend resources on players some might call “ill fitting” of the roster. There could be an entire thinkpiece done on the plight of Mickey Moniak and his travels through the Phillies player development process, but if he was able to at least be average while with the Phillies, he’d have locked down the center field position and this team might not be having online slugfests about the need for Cristian Pache and Jake Cave.

To not belabor the negativity of the drafts, there are also things to consider here, like trades. While Moniak may not have become what the Phillies had envisioned on draft night, he was also used to acquire Noah Syndergaard, who made nine solid starts down the stretch in 2022 and even made two playoff starts for the team. Nick Maton and Matt Vierling would look mighty good on the team’s bench right now, but their usefulness in acquiring Gregory Soto gave the team an upgrade in an area they felt they needed one (the merits of which can still be debated). It’s why the butterfly effect of drafts has far reaching consequences that just calculating WAR and calling it a failure. There has to be a multi-pronged approach to assessing a draft and how successful it was.

Yet even with this in mind, one cannot help but see that the team’s issues in their player development system have caused them to have to make roster decisions they perhaps wouldn’t have had to make if better options were available. We know that no one team can build a team completely though free agency. There has to be ways to supplement the roster either via trade, waiver claims, etc. The Phillies have tried building through free agency and have found success, signing the core of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker and Nick Castellanos. Trades they have made had brought in J.T. Realmuto, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa. Their player development system has produced Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Johan Rojas.

What we don’t see the bottom half of the 26-man roster producing players that are worthy of taking on prominent roles. You’d always like to have players at the bottom that a team is capable of churning through to keep up with the inevitable injuries, but the Phillies have not been getting good production from those arms. Teams with better drafts and development systems are better able to bring up players capable of filling in holes at better than average production, only to churn through that and get even better players when the service time begins to be an issue. It’s a cold-hearted way of thinking about players, but it’s the system in which teams operate now. We’ve seen and marveled at the Rays being able to pluck a pitcher who can throw 98 and spin a wicked slider out of seemingly nowhere, how the Dodgers can fill holes in their offense with batters both left- and right-handed to form solid platoons, how the Cardinals have (in the past) created out of thin air players that stack their roster with anonymous production and on and on.

The Phillies have gotten better in their development of pitchers who can take one or two skills and turn them into something useful, but that has been a more recent development. The hitters that they have been trying to bring along have been lagging far behind what the pitching side has done. Think: who was the last homegrown offensive talent this system has produced prior to Rhys Hoskins? Stott is on his way, Bohm may yet get there, but other than that duo, the hitting prospect cupboard has been rather bare.

Having had better drafts in the past would help this team now. How much it would help now is for debate, but it is nice to see that they have recognized the issues and tried to go about fixing it. It takes time to turn the hitting development ship around, but there are encouraging signs. Hopefully, the positive development of multiple hitters and pitchers can lead to more players to supplement the roster, creating a sustainable winner that doesn’t really see dips in on-field success, not needing a “rebuild” or a “retool”. It’s a worthy goal to chase.