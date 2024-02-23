2024 season preview: J.T. Realmuto will be an All-Star once again

As we bring this season preview on the catching position, it also brings to mind the endgame for J.T. Realmuto. We’ve written often about the need to start bringing his innings down both for the good of the team and for the health of the player. While he has been a relative paragon of health when considering all the things a catcher has to go through, he is also reaching the point in his career where maybe expecting him to catch 130+ games shouldn’t be expected anymore.

We know that Realmuto isn’t out of shape. Ask any of his teammates about his ability to keep himself at peak performance level and you’re likely to hear earfuls. Yet even those who have avoided the injury bug as well as Realmuto has will eventually have that bug catch up to him. The numbers, as we’ve written about previously, kind of yo-yo’ed throughout the season, so you can’t really point to his getting worn down as the reason he’s dropped. However, it is clearly on the team’s mind still since they’ve already talked about getting Realmuto out of a crouch more often this season.

But we all know that won’t happen.

We all know that Realmuto is going to end up catching near 135 games this season once again since that is what he does.

And my fearless prediction of the season for the catching position - J.T. Realmuto will once again be an All-Star for the Phillies.

Your first thought is that “Of course, he’ll make it. He’s one of the best in the National League!”

To which I would rattle off a few National League names, all of whom had a better wRC+ than Realmuto (102) had in 2023 (min. 175 PA):

Sean Murphy (129 wRC+)

Willson Contreras (127)

William Contreras (124)

Will Smith (119)

Gary Sanchez (111)

Gabriel Montero (103)

A few of these names are the next crop of catching stars in the league, others that have fanbases that could pour in votes that would push them ahead of Realmuto in the race to be on the All-Star team.

The public projection systems are skeptical of Realmuto improving on his rather down offensive season. ZiPS sees something very similar to what he did in 2023 while PECOTA sees even a slight dip in what he is going to be able to produce (.241/.310/.403 predicted line, 99 DRC+). They’re always going to be conservative in their approach to hitters and will likely factor in the expected decline that comes with catchers entering their mid-30’s. But we’ve seen that the sometimes stubborn Realmuto has already recognized that a change was needed from last year’s swing and has worked on fixing it. Should that change take and he is able to continue being in the shape he is in, an All-Star season should be in the cards for 2024.