 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/23/2024

It’s almost TV time

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies-Workouts Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow, there is baseball.

Nothing more to add to that statement as they are words we’ve waited to hear for months. It won’t be pretty and there will be a lot of minor leaguers, but there will at least be baseball being played.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...