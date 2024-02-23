Rise and Phight: 2/23/2024

Tomorrow, there is baseball.
Nothing more to add to that statement as they are words we’ve waited to hear for months. It won’t be pretty and there will be a lot of minor leaguers, but there will at least be baseball being played.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There may not be as many as in spring trainings past, but here are some position battles to keep an eye on.
- Give me Kolby Allard as your spring training opener starting pitcher. Aaron Nola will follow on Sunday.
- Bryce Harper isn’t the only one making a position switch. There are other stars that are adapting to new environs.
MLB news:
- Mitch Keller has decided that he likes Pittsburgh enough that he signed a five-year extension to stick around.
- Well, it’s certainly ballsy of Nike to make the kind of pants that they do this year. Add that to the list of complaints.
- The Diamondbacks have a new TV deal, this time sticking with MLB coverage for the upcoming season.
- Miami has a new shortstop, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with Tim Anderson.
