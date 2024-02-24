Rise and Phight: 2/24/2024

Our boys are back. Let’s do it.

Phillies news:

A mustachioed Painter discusses rehab and what he sees for his future.

Nola gets the ball for Sunday’s Clearwater opener. Will be interesting to see how many more innings the starting rotation picks up during Spring Training in the effort to prevent the malaise of those early weeks of last season.

Can a full-time DH (and notably slimmer) Kyle Schwarber reduce his strikeouts and grow even more dangerous at the plate? That’s the goal this season.

Confidence remains high that Brandon Marsh will be ready for Opening Day as his recovery continues to progress.

MLB news:

With Spring Training in full swing, perhaps you’ll enjoy immersing in John Updike’s love letter to the game of baseball that is his essay on witnessing from the stands at Fenway the final appearance of Ted Williams, Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu. It’s a New Yorker piece and behind a paywall, but they usually allow you one freebie.

If the Yankees make roster moves at this point and no one cares, did they really happen?

Sure, we talked about MLB’s see-through pants yesterday. But it’s worth <ahem> looking at again.