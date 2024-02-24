Phillies 14 Blue Jays 13: Some Interesting Highlights

The first of potentially over 200 Phillies games in 2024 is in the books and the score resembled something that could happen in football.

Since this isn’t a game that counts for anything, I’ll just highlight some of the key performances (good and bad) that might matter for the regular season.

Keep in mind that this is the first game of a very long season so you can probably take whatever I write with a grain of salt. It’s important to still be honest but there’s no reason to overreact to any one performance in either direction.

Kolby Allard and Nick Nelson struggled

Allard didn’t get a particularly pitcher-friendly umpire today so some of the walks were just a little unfair.

He’s always going to struggle with hard contact since he doesn’t have the best stuff in the world and today was no different. He gave up a hard single to Bo Bichette and a double by Dalton Varsho.

Nelson got rocked for four earned runs through two innings. Every pitcher is at a different stage at the beginning of spring training and Nelson’s stuff looked behind.

His four-seam fastball sat over 3 miles-per-hour (mph) slower than his yearly average and his slider was down over 5.

Some of that is because his MLB average is mostly as a reliever but it’s still important to note. His slider looked a bit more “sweepy” than the typical hard gyro spin he had in the past but that could just be because of the velocity drop.

AAA bats showed promise

Scott Kingery, Weston Wilson, and Matt Kroon all hit homers along with two hits from Kody Clemens.

Wilson is the most interesting of the bunch because he’s the type of hitter that would complement the team well. He walked 75 times last year in AAA with 31 home runs. That type of plate discipline and power is something the club lacks from their right-handed hitters.

Kroon is not on the 40-man but a good camp could make him become a factor down the line.

Scott Kingery hit two balls with exit velocities over 100 mph. He’s a long shot from making any real impact on the major league club but a good AAA season keeps his professional career going.

Adventures from the depth relievers

Andrew Bellatti, Michael Mercado, and José Ruiz all pitched today with shaky results.

The worst of which came from Mercado, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the Rule Five draft. He’s always flashed plus stuff but struggled with command.

Mercado surrendered three runs with a walk. His fastball showed plenty of life at about 96 mph but couldn’t throw it for strikes. His cutter leaked over the middle of the plate for Brian Serven to mash a bases-clearing double. He didn’t make it out of the inning.

Bellatti pitched the cleanest inning but missed his slider glove side a couple of times.

José Ruiz put together the most exciting performance. He spent time with the White Sox and Diamondbacks last year and was signed by the Phillies as a non-roster invitee.

In his one inning of work, there were two two-out walks but flashed an upper 90s fastball with good bite from his curve that got Luis De Los Santos swinging for a strikeout.

All three will likely be in AAA and Mercado is the only one with a 40-man spot.

Johan Rojas’s 4 at-bats

Rojas debuted some changes to his batting stance. His hands are a bit higher and his left foot (the front foot) is no longer parallel with his right foot (the back foot).

What was great to see was that he caught up to a 96 mph sinker and smashed a line drive over the head of Varsho for a triple. (The first hit was a dribbler in the infield, I don’t care about those)

Johan Rojas today was 2-4 and had 3 RBIs. Good start to spring



pic.twitter.com/cW2fzFOPfz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 24, 2024

The swing looked good with an exit velocity of 99.6 mph. There’s real power behind it that he didn’t display last season.

He still struggled with picking up breaking stuff as he chased multiple sliders in his four at-bats. It’s an issue he’s always had and will probably come up over the year so it’s still important to highlight.

A good camp probably guarantees him the starting center fielder job since the Phillies didn’t bring any real competition to camp.

Overall, it’s one game and there’s going to be another one tomorrow. Aaron Nola gets the ball in BayCare Ballpark tomorrow against Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees. The Yankees just put up 22 runs on the Tigers and neither Aaron Judge nor Juan Soto played.