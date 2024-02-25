Rise and Phight: 2/25/2024

Yesterday the boys played a high-scoring glorified AAA game, but it was fun to watch. One of the most enjoyable things about Spring Training is watching the young talent hustle in hopes of making the roster at the end of camp.

What do you think the roster will look like come opening day?

Phillies news:

Todd Zolecki breaks down yesterday’s performance by Rojas, Kingery, and Wilson. Our own Anthony Esbensen also examined what we can take away from the first game of Spring Training.

Alex Coffey reveals how Bryson Stott has been working with prospect and fellow Las Vegas native Justin Crawford as he chases his place in the big leagues.

Are you headed to Clearwater to catch a game or two? Check out the new food and amenities available at BayCare Ballpark.

MLB news:

The player’s union feels there should have been more time allowed to discuss the pitch clock change. Maybe another two seconds of dialogue would have made a difference.

A woman umpired a Spring Training game for the first time since 2007. What’s next? Voting rights?

What are the A’s even doing?