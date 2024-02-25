Phillies 4, Yankees 0: Come for Mick Abel and stay for Trea Turner

The Phillies start Spring Training 2-0 with wins over the Blue Jays and Yankees over the weekend.

Speaking of yesterday’s game against the Blue Jays, this recap will be of a similar note-taking format. Here is a link to it if you didn’t get to see Whit Merrifield and Michael Mercado.

Today’s game against the New York Yankees offered more of the regulars than before. Aaron Nola, Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, José Alvarado, and Seranthony Domínguez all pitched while the lineup featured regulars like Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber.

The pitching staff took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Greg Allen slapped a seeing-eye-single off Gregory Soto. Phillies pitching struck out 13 batters for the day with only 2 walks.

Here are some of the players or trends I thought possibly stood out.

Mick Abel’s electric outing

Abel took real leaps in the first couple of years of his professional career, going up to AA at just 21 years old.

2023 felt like a slight step back however as the walks increased and home runs became an issue. He made some arsenal tweaks throughout the year, adding a sinker and curveball while tweaking his sweeper to be more like a gyro-slider.

2024 is sort of a big year for the kid. He’s still only 22 years old but there would be concern if he didn’t take some sort of step forward.

He got one inning against the Yankees, against none of their regulars but flashed the stuff that makes him a well-regarded prospect.

His fastball sat between 94-96 mph which good velocity for him in late February. The command looked great as catcher William Simoneit barely had to move the glove at all on most of Abel’s pitches. His four-seam generated plenty of life up in the zone and didn’t leak over the middle of the plate.

His slider had over 40 inches of vertical break consistently which is well above average and even more than Hoffman’s slider from last year. He generated two strikeouts with it, one looking and one swinging.

He showed the curveball a couple of times and struggled to command it but it’s also one outing in February and still a new pitch to his arsenal.

The only other thing to nitpick is that he probably needs a bit more movement on his sinker for it to be a plus pitch, something the organization might tinker with.

He looked really good and showed command I didn’t think he had yet. It’s one inning but it was very encouraging stuff.

Bench competition guys all looked good

Weston Wilson, Jake Cave, and Cristian Pache all are competing for the last bench spot on the roster. All of them showed positive signs with either good process or results at the plate.

Wilson worked a couple more good at-bats today and showed off his defensive versatility over at third base. He struck out looking on a slider that wasn’t even close to the zone.

By my count, Wilson saw seven pitches out of the zone today and only swung at two of them. He received plenty of Marcus Stroman slurves and cutters but only chased one.

He’s the least likely of these three to make the roster because he carries multiple minor-league options but he should be one of the first guys called up during the season if needed.

Pache had the best day with a single to left off Stroman and a home run off Ron Marinaccio.

Pache Party in Clearwater pic.twitter.com/yx4zFJPM9r — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 25, 2024

Pache struggled against right-handers last season with just a .449 OPS and has never hit them before that so seeing this is encouraging.

If we assume Johan Rojas is the heavy favorite to win the starting CF job and Brandon Marsh is ready by opening day, it gets tough to put Pache on the final 26. Marsh can spell Rojas in center already and the only left-handed hitter off the bench would be Garrett Stubbs.

He does not have minor league options remaining and would need to clear waivers to remain in the organization. A good camp would probably make it hard for the Phillies to be able to keep him.

Jake Cave had a couple of nice swings to the outfield today. His fly out to center off Stroman had an average exit velocity of 100.1 mph and his fly out to left off Marinaccio hit 98.4 mph—good swings which is what you want to see in camp. He also made a diving catch in left field.

Just because he’s left-handed shouldn’t mean he has the inside track for the final bench spot but it’s hard to imagine the club carrying three right-handed bench options. Cave also doesn’t have minor league options remaining and would need to clear waivers.

Seranthony Domínguez flashed a couple of good sliders

Domínguez had an up-and-down 2023 season and his slider’s swing and miss rate dropped more than ten percent. Getting that pitch back in 2024 would make him one of the best options out of a loaded Phillies bullpen.

Five of his eleven pitches today were sliders and he drew three swings with two whiffs. It’s as small of a sample as it gets but it’s something to watch for the rest of Spring Training.

Trea Turner showed a little plate discipline

Turner saw 17 pitches in three plate appearances today with 10 of them being out of the strike zone. He only chased a Marcus Stroman slurve he was sitting on, which was a line drive to center field.

Turner’s chase rate has jumped each of the last two seasons. He chased just 26.4% in 2021 before regressing to 33.1% in 2022, and 35.3% last season.

It’s a concerning trend for him as he turns 31 later this year. Less chasing would allow him to stay more consistent which hasn’t happened over the last two seasons.

It’s the biggest concern for the Phillies right-handed hitters as a group. Their right-handed hitters had the third-highest o-swing percentage in baseball last season.

The club added two hitting coaches in the off-season, Rafael Peña and Dustin Lind. Lind was an assistant with the Giants before coming and will be responsible with the game planning against opposing pitchers.

It may be a stretch to connect this but Lind was on the Giants staff from 2020-23 and in that time, their o-swing rate was fourth lowest in major league baseball.

The Phillies won’t get there obviously but getting someone like Trea Turner to chase maybe five-percent less would be a big boost.