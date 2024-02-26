2024 season preview: The State of the Infield

Players in camp: Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, Whit Merrifield, Kody Clemens, Darick Hall, Weston Wilson, Rodolfo Castro, Carlos De La Cruz, Nick Podkul, William Simoneit, Matt Kroon, Scott Kingery

Expected to make the roster: Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, Whit Merrifield

The Phillies will be returning the exact same infield that they used for the majority of the 2023 postseason. The only real “change” is it will be the first full season of Bryce Harper at first base. Harper learned the position on the fly last season and played a solid 1B, posting 1 DRS and a .996 fielding percentage in 303 innings. It will be interesting to see if Harper can evolve into a strong defensive first baseman, as he showed flashes last season.

Offensively, Harper struggled to find his power stroke after his near miraculous early return from Tommy John surgery, as he had just five home runs from May through July and slashed .289/.384/.403. He exploded in August with 10 HRs in 26 games and finished the final two months of the regular season with a 1.063 OPS. Harper then had another strong postseason with 5 HRs and a 1.098 OPS. If Harper continues his pace from August through the end of the season into 2024, he will be in prime position to capture his third NL MVP award, provided he can have his first mostly healthy season since 2021.

The offensive struggles and subsequent revival of Trea Turner have been well documented, but an underrated part of his struggles last season was his defense at shortstop. He had the most errors of any player in the Majors with 23 and the second worst DRS rating among qualified shortstops with -12. Both were easily career-worst marks for Turner in his age 30 season. He was never quite an elite defender, but previously he was usually around league average and at worst slightly below average. Turner was one of the worst defenders at any position in 2023. Perhaps entering his second season in a new city will alleviate some of the pressure and Turner will return to form offensively and defensively. If the latter doesn’t improve, the Phillies may have to start considering moving Turner to second base.

Speaking of second base, Bryson Stott excelled in his first season playing there full time. He was a finalist for a Gold Glove and arguably should have won it, as he led all NL 2B with 16 outs above average and 11 defensive fWAR. Offensively, Stott took a big step forward and was one of the Phillies most consistent players throughout the season before crashing in September. His stated goal for 2023 was to improve against fastballs and he did just that. Now, his goal for 2024 is to be more selectively aggressive. To be determined if Stott has as much success there as he did with his previous adjustment.

Alec Bohm also improved in 2023 but didn’t quite take the strides that Stott did. Bohm was finally able to hit the 20 HR mark and improved his slugging percentage to .437, but he still has a below average fly ball rate (23.8%) and that improved slugging percentage was the second lowest on the team behind Stott’s .419. His 108 OPS+ and 105 wRC+ show that despite the warts, he was around a league average hitter. Bohm received a large raise for 2024 in his first year of arbitration, going from a salary of $748k in 2023 to $4M in 2024. He actually went to arbitration with the Phillies after they offered $3.4M and won his case. Bohm’s production was fine when he was still making pre-arb money. Now that he is becoming more expensive, the Phillies will need his offensive production to reflect his cost.

Edmundo Sosa and the newly signed Whit Merrifield will both occupy spots on the MLB bench. Sosa was exposed in the first half of 2023 with more playing time due to the absences of Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper. However, Sosa rebounded a bit once returning to a bench role and posted an .807 OPS and 119 wRC+ in 34 games played in the second half.

Merrifield will likely be used as a super utility bench player, even though he primarily played 2B and LF during his All-Star season in Toronto. He had a good first half which resulted in that nod, as Merrifield was hitting .303 with a .781 OPS in 97 games through the end of July. But he absolutely cratered in August and September, hitting .212 with a .538 OPS in 46 games. All in all, Merrifield finished 2023 with a .272/.318/.382 batting line with a 94 OPS+ and 93 wRC+. His chase and whiff percentage have both been steadily rising since 2021, signaling a decline in his patented contact ability. The Phillies bet $8M on the idea that a part-time role will help Merrifield stay fresh and productive like he was in the first half of 2023, or at least that he will be an offensive upgrade over Jake Cave and/or Cristian Pache on the bench.

Kody Clemens played in 47 games in the Majors last season and had some moments, but ultimately hit just .230 with a .644 OPS. He’ll likely begin the season in Triple A. Darick Hall is a candidate to be designated for assignment coming out of camp as he was wholly ineffective in the Majors last season and is now blocked by Harper at the only position he plays. Weston Wilson had a wild debut in the Majors but only played in 8 games. Nevertheless, it was an impressive short stint, and he will have the opportunity this spring to put himself higher in the pecking order for minor league call-ups this season.

The Phillies went to extreme lengths to keep Rodolfo Castro on the roster after acquiring him in a trade in order to not burn one of his option years. He hardly played and didn’t do anything when he did. He will serve as Triple A depth in 2024.

Scott Kingery will be in camp partially thanks to an extremely confusing rule that kept him in the organization despite having his option declined. Kingery played well in Spring Training 2023 but put up a pedestrian .244/.325/.400 slash line in a full season at Lehigh Valley. The former top prospect will be competing for a spot on the Phillies 40-man roster.

Carlos de la Cruz will be an interesting watch in camp. He is a hulking prospect at 6 foot 8 inches tall and has tremendous power but also large holes in his swing. He could possibly make the jump from Double A to the majors in the event of an injury much like Johan Rojas did in 2023.