Rise and Phight: 2/26/2024

There were some positives this weekend for the Phillies during their first few games. The offense was very good in both games while the pitching was....eh. Aaron Nola looked sharp in his two innings, Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado were both good. But that Saturday game was rough to watch.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Whit Merrifield likes the culture the Phillies have created after being around for a bit now.
- Justin Crawford is trying to make the major leagues and has some help from one of the current Phillies.
- Andrew Painter is having a quiet spring training. That’s a good thing. Speaking of prospects, Mick Abel has a singular goal in mind.
MLB news:
- Cody Bellinger has ended his offseason, signing a new three-year deal with the Cubs worth $80 million that includes multiple opt outs.
- The pitch clock got shorter this season, in case you didn’t notice, and Tony Clark wished a little more discussion happened with it.
- J.D. Martinez got a contract offer from the Giants, but he turned it down. He remains unsigned.
Loading comments...