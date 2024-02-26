 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/26/2024

An encouraging weekend for the Phillies

By Ethan Witte
There were some positives this weekend for the Phillies during their first few games. The offense was very good in both games while the pitching was....eh. Aaron Nola looked sharp in his two innings, Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado were both good. But that Saturday game was rough to watch.

On to the links.

