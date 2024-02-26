Spring training stock report: After the first two games

Spring training games are here and the monthlong trek to Opening Day has begun. We saw it all - an offensive slugfest, a pitching performance with bravado, all of it was present this weekend. Since we were able to witness both games this weekend with our own eyes, seems there is no better time to react to what we saw than now!

Stock up: Mick Abel

With Andrew Painter out for (basically) the season, Abel has risen to the top as far as potential pitching prospects that could see the major leagues this year. Apart from that, 2023 was seen by some scouting people as a bit of a step back for Abel. He didn’t take the anticipated step forward that many were looking for with some people knocking him out of their top 100 prospect lists altogether. So, this spring is kind of important for re-establishing himself in the eyes of many around the game. Sunday’s inning was a good start.

Two strikeouts in a perfect frame for @mickabel13 pic.twitter.com/EvUaAZuSVw — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) February 25, 2024

Though his outing was interrupted by the broadcast booth interviewing Kyle Schwarber, thus robbing viewers of the best looks at this stuff, you could see that his stuff was very good.

While it’s a long, longshot that Abel breaks camp in the major league rotation, a good camp could vault him further to the front of the line as a reinforcement in case called upon later in the year.

Stock down: Carlos de la Cruz

I will admit. Carlos de la Cruz has been a personal favorite of mine for some time. From when I went to see him in Wilmington and saw him hit a baseball that landed, well, I’m not sure it actually has landed yet, I’ve been a fan.

He hasn’t been protected or taken in the last two Rule 5 drafts, so he’s really not in the team’s plans for the immediate future, but other, rebuilding teams might be looking at him as a cheap option that with enough plate appearances, maybe he could turn into something. In three at bats, he has looked very not ready to contribute at the major league level.

His best chance at playing in the major leagues this year is likely with another team. If he is going to make a good impression on them, his plate appearances need to be more competitive.

I still love him though.

Stock up: Aaron Nola

Nola looked mighty sharp in his spring debut. It helped that he was facing Yankees’ minor leaguers, but during spring training, you’re more worried about working on particular things than about the results you get. You could tell early that he was looking at finding feel for his changeup and establishing his two-seam fastball on the corners. The latter showed up early.

Aaron Nola, Painted 93mph Two Seamer. ️ pic.twitter.com/4b4tuQAQ0r — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 25, 2024

There wasn’t too much worry that Nola would rest on his laurels after getting his career changing contract. He’s shown over his career he’s too hard a worker to be that. But for a team that has vocally stressed the need for a faster start to the season, it’s nice to see Nola give such a good outing to begin his spring slate.

Stock down: the jerseys

Personally, I feel like the reaction to the jerseys has been a bit overblown. Sure, there were changes made, but that had to be expected with Nike taking over as the main provider. Depending on who you want to believe, these changes have been communicated to the players over a few years, so maybe the players shouldn’t have been so caught off guard by what they’d look and feel like. The complaints we saw were from jerseys on hangers and under the glare of a photographic flash, so the real test wasn’t going to happen until the games were actually being played.

Then we saw them in action.

Yikes.

The smaller font and curving doesn't look quite as bad for a long last name like "Castellanos." But it is brutal looking for a short name like "Soto." @UniWatch @PhilHecken pic.twitter.com/AC9gUtkLHd — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) February 25, 2024

Yeah, they’re kind of a joke.

The whole thing about being a player in the major leagues is that your name is shown loud and proud for anyone to see. Even on a large screen TV, these names were barely able to be seen.

Watching the Phillies on a 50 inch HDTV, and Nola's name is barely visible on his jersey. Comical. — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) February 25, 2024

This needs to be fixed ASAP.