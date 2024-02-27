2024 Season Preview: How much better can Bryson Stott get?

Just like the rest of the roster, the infield was mostly run back. Sure, you may see the occasional day of Whit Merrifield at second base, but he was signed to mostly play the outfield given the roster construction.

We already know that Trea Turner needs to be a better defender, Bryce Harper just needs to stay healthy, and Alec Bohm has to pull the ball more.

What has gone under the radar is Bryson Stott, who put together a good second season in 2023 but it still felt like he left a little too much meat on the bone.

We already know what Stott does well. He’s a great two-strike hitter, hitting .237 with two strikes last season. His strikeout rate ranked 22nd in all of baseball and his whiff rate ranked even better.

However, if Stott can take a real jump in 2024, it would have to be in his approach.

Stott ran into 374 two-strike plate appearances out of his 640 total. Even if he’s good compared to most in those situations, it’s still a massive advantage for the pitcher. He swung at the first pitch in just 44 plate appearances and produced good results with a 1.244 OPS.

Stott worked pitchers down but it didn’t generate into a very high walk rate. He often left plenty of better pitches out to dry.

Robert Orr of Baseball Prospectus created multiple stats we can use to help identify Stott’s issues.

Hittable Pitches Taken rate is the rate of “how many of a player’s takes were pitches with a positive expected value, aka hittable pitches.” Think of the type of pitches that a hitter can do damage on.

Stott took the fourth most in baseball, leaving too many opportunities to the pitcher. Swinging more in the zone will help keep him away from so many tough two-strike situations and also give him more opportunities to pull the baseball.

Stott ranked poorly in another approach-driven metric, SEAGER. The goal of SEAGER is to balance out which players attack the most good pitches while laying off the bad ones. Its name came because of how good Corey Seager’s approach was this past season.

He ranked the seventh worst and was sandwiched between Luis Guillorme and Alek Thomas.

Despite all of this, he still put up a .280 average with a .747 OPS. The goal this year for Stott needs to be to look for more damage early. That OPS should grow if he’s looking for more damage early instead of relying on trying to knock a two-strike single to left.

Are those two-strike singles bad? Not at all but it’s tough to rely on battling back from tough counts.

Use it as a crutch for when you’re in those situations. He can shorten his swing better than anyone on the team, it should allow him to try and sell out for more power early.

Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote a feature on Stott wanting to be more aggressive early in counts. This should help climb his OPS closer to .780, which makes him hitting in the five-hole more justifiable (it should be Brandon Marsh when he’s healthy).

The rest of Stott’s game shouldn’t be an issue. His defense at second base looked gold glove-worthy with 17 Outs Above Average and 6 defensive runs saved in 2023.

He stole 31 bases with just 3 caught stealing and racked up 3.9 fWAR. Stott will never be a massive power threat so he will have to win on the margins. His biggest need for improvement right now is in his approach.

It should be a very nice season for the third-year second baseman. Maybe he even gets some time in the leadoff spot if his OPS justifies it.