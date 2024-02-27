Rise and Phight: 2/27/2024

The Phillies didn’t win a game yesterday? The season is lost.
When is the usual time for overreactions? How long until people start making outlandish judgements based on at bats against minor league pitchers and hitters? Surely no one here would ever be guilty of that.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Why does Bryce Harper, with 8 years left on his deal, want to negotiate another long-term extension?
- Johan Rojas has entered this spring with a “win or else” mentality that has changed his outlook.
- This is the time to take a look back at the opening weekend and remember all of the firsts that happened.
- Lots of Phillies are learning lots of new pitches this spring.
MLB news:
- Uniforms are the big talking point this spring. Here is what we know and don’t know about the uniforms.
- The Twins and Dodgers made some moves, Manuel Margot heading to the Twin Cities while Kike Hernandez re-joined Los Angeles.
- Brandon Crawford is heading to St. Louis to provide the Cardinals with a little insurance in case Masyn Winn doesn’t perform.
