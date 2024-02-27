Why the Phillies shouldn’t go over the Third Luxury Tax Threshold for Jordan Montgomery

Given the lack of market for free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery, the Phillies have been linked as a possible team by multiple insiders.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post has said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Phillies had another big move coming. Mark Feinsand and Jon Morosi of MLB.com have also linked Montgomery to the Phillies before.

It seems unlikely that the Phillies would make a move for him, Matt Gelb doesn’t think any meaningful pitching upgrade would come until July, and Todd Zolecki has said multiple times that it’s unlikely.

As long as Jordan Montgomery is available to sign, there are going to be Phillies fans who want to see the front office make a big splash.

I’m here to explain why I don’t think it’s a very good idea for the Phillies to go over the third luxury tax threshold for Jordan Montgomery.

Regression

Montgomery put together the best season of his career, splitting 2023 between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, winning a World Series title with the latter. He put up a 3.20 ERA in 188.2 innings and a 4.3 fWAR, the highest of his career.

However, I question how repeatable some of it is. Montgomery invited over three percent more flyballs but suffered the lowest HR/9 of his career.

HR/FB% is fairly predictable for most veteran pitchers. Aaron Nola had the lowest HR/FB rate of his career in 2022 which then regressed to his highest mark since 2020 (the answer for Nola is probably somewhere in the middle).

Montgomery is likely due for some regression in this area because 2023 was a career low, dropping down to 9.3%. He’s typically sat closer to 12 or 13%.

Montgomery also had the worst strikeout rate of his career, making the defense behind him even more important. Montgomery had 8 Outs Above Average around him when he pitched, the 13th highest of any pitcher.

This makes plenty of sense because of the teams he was on. St. Louis still has guys who can pick it like Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Tommy Edman.

It got even better when he was traded to Texas. Marcus Semien put up 15 OAAs, Josh Jung put up 6, and Nathaniel Lowe with 6. The Rangers ranked seventh in Defensive Runs Saved as well.

Infield defense may not be the Phillies’ strength, even with a gold glove candidate in Bryson Stott. Trea Turner had a -12 DRS and Alec Bohm had -10 and they both play more important positions for a left-handed sinker ball pitcher. Bryce Harper looked solid at first in his short time there but it’s also a low sample size and he’s still very new to the position.

Yes, the Phillies carry a very good outfield defensively with Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh but infield defense is generally more important for a pitcher like Montgomery.

Who gets moved to the bullpen?

The Phillies starting pitching unit already ranked at the top of Major League Baseball in fWAR last season and now they’ll have Cristopher Sánchez for hopefully a full season.

Zack Wheeler has openly said he prefers pitching on regular rest and major league bullpens are built to have eight guys now. Especially the Phillies since they’ll likely carry at least five pure one-inning relievers.

So if the Phillies were to sign Jordan Montgomery, who would get moved to the bullpen? I won’t even entertain the idea of Wheeler or Aaron Nola for obvious reasons so let’s just talk about the other three.

Sánchez put together a very good 2023 season, albeit in only 99.1 innings in the majors (he pitched an additional 49.2 innings in AAA so workload isn’t the issue).

However, Sánchez put up numbers that may be sustainable. He’s tried to put on weight to repeat his mechanics better to throw more strikes. He translated that into walking just four percent of the batters he faced.

His ground ball and chase rates were also elite because his sinker generates a ton of movement and his changeup plays very well off of it.

He did allow too many home runs and it may always be some sort of issue because he’s a strike thrower but a 22.2% HR/FB rate also seems hard to repeat.

Sánchez is only 27 and cannot be sent down to AAA unless he clears waivers which won’t happen. He has plenty of team-control years remaining with real upside.

Stunting his development for someone who may not even be a significant upgrade seems questionable.

Ranger Suárez could get moved because of his prior bullpen experience but then the benefit of signing Montgomery to create a core of great postseason pitchers sort of goes away.

Suárez has also been lights-out in the playoffs over the last two seasons. He put together a 1.62 ERA in 9 postseason games between 2022-23. He works well in a five-inning max-effort burst, the perfect situation for him.

Montgomery was good in the postseason but what Suárez does is hard to replicate.

Taijuan Walker could also be moved but he’s on the second year of a four-year 72 million-dollar contract. His most valuable contribution last season was how many innings he pitched which instantly goes away in the bullpen.

Could the Phillies look to move off Walker to a team that needs innings? Probably not without attaching a prospect. Why wouldn’t that team just sign Montgomery for a little more money?

The 3rd Luxury Tax Penalty

Since moving Walker doesn’t make a lot of sense, the Phillies would have to go over the third luxury tax to sign Montgomery.

The penalty is having their first-round pick moved back by ten spots in the draft. It seems insignificant on the surface but the first round has been one of the only successful ways the Phillies have managed to get good prospects.

Over the last few seasons, Mick Abel, Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford, and Aidan Miller were all taken in the first round and are all currently ranked in Matt Winkelman’s top five.

Bryson Stott was also a first-round pick back in 2019 and is one of their few minor-league player development successes in recent memory.

I’m not saying that the Phillies shouldn’t consider jumping the tax at all, it’s that it has to be for the right player which Montgomery isn’t and there needs to be a way for the team to get back under quickly given how much they need their first-round pick.

The Phillies would still have to extend Zack Wheeler no matter what happens with Montgomery and no one’s contract over ten million expires this off-season.

If they ever intend on going over, waiting until next year and doing whatever it takes to sign Juan Soto makes a lot more sense from a player, fit on the roster, and what their timeline is.

From just a tax penalty standpoint, you may only have to be over for one year because JT Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber would become free agents the following season.

If they feel like have to go over again in 2026, that’s when Nick Castellanos and Taijuan Walker’s contracts expire right after. It’s an easier path given their payroll and situation.

In conclusion, I don’t think it’s in the Phillies’ best short or long-term interests to go over the third luxury tax for Jordan Montgomery. It would be best for the club to avoid his market altogether given that he’s a real regression candidate, they already have a strong rotation, and the luxury tax draft penalty.