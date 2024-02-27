Nostalgia takes the form of satin jackets

I always wanted a Starter jacket.

The emblem on the front, the logos on the side sleeves. Works of art. Every year when we returned to school from Christmas break, there all of a sudden new Notre Dame fans, new 49ers fans, new Eagles fans, all from the new Starter jackets that were received during the holidays.

Even better were the satin jackets from Starter. There was a brief time in my history where I was a Seahawks fan thanks to a hand-me-down Starter jacket with the Steve Largent Seahawk on the sleeves. It was beautiful.

Now, with Homage and Starter teaming up, you can get your own Phillies satin jacket to wear to those cool evening April games, maybe even a playoff game (or five) come October. From Homage:

HOMAGE is excited to reissue the iconic MLB STARTER satin jacket in an exclusive limited edition release. A certified nineties throwback, our exclusive vintage-inspired HOMAGE x STARTER Satin Jackets are built for the dugout, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, and the essential interior patch. The unforgettable star of the STARTER logo remains an instantly recognizable symbol of early 90s swag. The sportswear brand became associated with classic hip-hop and Hollywood in the early part of the decade, when stars from Eddie Murphy to Brooke Shields to DJ Jazzy Jeff sported STARTER’s outerwear, headwear, hoodies, and more. As a comfort-focused brand obsessed with the stories that move us, HOMAGE is thrilled to showcase such an iconic piece of nineties street fashion culture. Pay homage!

You can have this or any other item from Homage by clicking on this link to take you to their amazing collection of Phillies based items.