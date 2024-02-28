Rise and Phight: 2/28/2024

Ties are no fun, but in spring training they’re a necessity. No one wants their team on the field longer than the required nine innings during these fake games. The Phillies and Twins tied yesterday, which is great for everyone involved.
Today, you get to watch them live!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s Paco Ball mania! Sweeping through camp, sweeping the nation. Catch the fever or you’ll be left behind.
- Darick Hall had a golden opportunity last year and got hurt. He’s trying to rebound this season with another chance.
- An interesting mailbag here that answers a few good questions.
MLB news:
- Wyatt Langford almost made the World Series roster. This camp, he’s turning some important heads for Texas.
- Agents are still pretty cheesed off at Boston for their perceived cheapness this offseason in dealing with free agents.
- The Giants still have some money to spend and are still “in” on Blake Snell and Matt Chapman.
