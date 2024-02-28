 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/28/2024

There is baseball on today!

By Ethan Witte
Ties are no fun, but in spring training they’re a necessity. No one wants their team on the field longer than the required nine innings during these fake games. The Phillies and Twins tied yesterday, which is great for everyone involved.

Today, you get to watch them live!

On to the links.

