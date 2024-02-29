Rise and Phight: 2/29/2024

Well, the game may have ended in yet another tie, but at least a few Phillies showed yesterday that they’re in a good spot this early in spring games. We’ve heard repeatedly that the team desires a quicker start to the season, so any positive signs like this is a good thing.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper can spend this entire normal spring training getting used to first base defensively.
- Zack Wheeler talked about his fascination with getting better all the time, including adding a new pitch.
- Not all the Phillies hate the new jerseys...
MLB news:
- Seems that with Rob Manfred leaving soon, expansion is on everyone’s mind. Here is how a 32-team league could work.
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his highly anticipated MLB spring training debut and he did not disappoint.
- The Mariners might be facing a void on their pitching staff with Matt Brash being quite injured.
