Rise and Phight: 2/5/2024

The long, cold winter of inactivity is nearing its end. Pitchers and catcher report next week in anticipation of the 2024 season and I, for one, couldn’t be happier. The travel team I coach was able to get outside this weekend and boy does that make me want baseball to get here all the faster.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Losing a difficult to swallow game seven to the Diamondbacks is going to be the fuel to the Phillies’ season.
- Let’s grab a look at the team’s competition in the National League East.
- Are we allowed to declare winners and losers yet for the Phillies’ offseason? I guess we are.
MLB news:
- The 2024 Caribbean Series is happening right now. How it was influenced by one who has become a local legend.
- Carlos Santana is headed to Minnesota on a one-year deal to help with their DH position.
- Remember all those that wanted Phil Maton on the Phillies? Too bad he’s headed to the Rays to become some kind of relieving monster now.
- The Mariners continued their busy last few weeks, trading for Gregory Santos from the White Sox for three prospects.
- I wonder if the Phillies were in on this one. Keynan Middleton is going to St. Louis. Was this the weekend of the reliever?
Loading comments...