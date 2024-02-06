Rise and Phight: 2/6/2024

I’m a sucker for small market teams signing their stars. I’ve always fancied the idea of players playing their whole careers with one team. There is something about that I remember from growing up, that you pretty much knew who would be on the team the following year. I don’t hate free agency at all, but seeing a homegrown player commit to the team that drafted him for many, many years is nice.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: