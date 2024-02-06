Rise and Phight: 2/6/2024

I’m a sucker for small market teams signing their stars. I’ve always fancied the idea of players playing their whole careers with one team. There is something about that I remember from growing up, that you pretty much knew who would be on the team the following year. I don’t hate free agency at all, but seeing a homegrown player commit to the team that drafted him for many, many years is nice.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- A little Todd Zolecki mailbag to help get you through your day?
- The Phillies being used as bait for other teams to sign free agents? Could you have imagined that in 1997?
MLB news:
- The big news of the day was the Royals locking up their young star in Bobby Witt, Jr. for the foreseeable future.
- Details about the deal Tampa Bay gave to Phil Maton have come out and it’s easy to see why he took it.
- Zack Grienke wants to keep playing, the Marlins are looking at shorstops and a lot more from Ken Rosenthal!
- Los Angeles strengthened their bullpen by bringing back Ryan Braiser to the fold on a two-year deal.
