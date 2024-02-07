Rise and Phight: 2/7/2024

The day where we all get to watch a big rig get loaded with spring training equipment is almost upon us.
I need baseball to be here soon, even meaningless spring games.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s almost truck day, folks, which means the Phillies are about to load up baseballs. A LOT of baseball.
- Is Rhys Hoskins the best first baseman in Phillies history? This ranking will tell you who is! (I’m so sorry; it’s so slow around here).
MLB news:
- Clayton Kershaw is coming back to the Dodgers in 2024...and maybe beyond thanks to a player option.
- The whole A’s to Las Vegas saga is starting to get a little sketchy if you ask me. First, the teacher’s union sues the state, then the mayor says the A’s should stay in Oakland?
- Jose Altuve will remain clutching an Astros uniform forever thanks to a 5-year extension with the team.
- These ten players should sign extensions with their current teams, following in Bobby Witt, Jr.’s footsteps.
