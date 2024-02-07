 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/7/2024

It’s almost truck day!

By Ethan Witte
The day where we all get to watch a big rig get loaded with spring training equipment is almost upon us.

I need baseball to be here soon, even meaningless spring games.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

